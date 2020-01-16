Manheim Township and Cedar Crest renewed their Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section One rivalry on Thursday night.

It was fierce and hotly contested — as usual — and as an added bonus, it was a key game in the section race. Township protected home court, never trailed and forced a facelift in the standings.

Katie Bushong poured in 27 points, Ali Quinn scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter, when the Blue Streaks unleashed a full-court press and feasted on eight turnovers, and Township topped the Falcons 44-32 in Neffsville.

With Quinn poking a couple of steals in the backcourt, Township bolted to an 11-3 lead on Quinn’s steal and layup. Bushong hit a pair of 3-pointers during the Streaks’ opening salvo, and Township led 21-3 after the first quarter.

“That was so big,” Bushong said of Township’s blitzkrieg first quarter. “We came out with a lot of energy, and our press was really helpful. That’s starting to become our thing; our press is helping us win games. We’ve been playing really aggressive defense, and that has helped. Tonight, we were able to turn them over. And we needed this one.”

Township (7-2, 12-3) and Cedar Crest (7-2, 10-6) are now tied for second place in the Section One hunt, trailing Hempfield (7-0, 10-4). The Black Knights beat Cedar Crest and Township last week to grab sole possession of first place, and Hempfield is at Cedar Crest next Friday.

“This one was really important,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We had dug ourselves a hole as far as the section goes. We had a pair of 2-point losses (Ephrata, Hempfield), and that put us behind the 8-ball, so to speak. But we were able to win a big game here on our home floor. We had to have this one. This puts us right back in the conversation again.”

Township finally cooled off in the second quarter Thursday, but Bushong’s trey helped the Streaks grab a 26-9 lead at the break. Cedar Crest had 14 first-half turnovers and limped to the locker room down by 17, but the Falcons had just one turnover in the second half.

Township kept the pressure on in the third quarter; Bushong had nine points in the third, and the Streaks led 38-16 and were never really threatened.

“You’re not going to win many games going down 21-3 after one quarter,” Cedar Crest coach Jim Donmoyer said. “You have to come in and be ready to play, or else that’s what is going to happen to you … 21-3 is a long climb, especially against Manheim Township. But if you take away the first quarter, who knows?”

Cedar Crest outscored Township 29-23 after the first eight minutes.

Reese Glover scored 10 points for the Falcons, who got a fourth-quarter buzzer-beater trey from Emily Hocker for the final margin. Township, which only had 10 turnovers — two in the first half, when the Streaks played gritty defense and made shots against Cedar Crest’s zone — out-rebounded the Falcons 29-23.

Bushong had eight boards and Gianna Smith had six rebounds for Township; Sarah Laney had six boards for Cedar Crest.

