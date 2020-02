Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs to see who can win the Super Bowl LIV.

This year, the big game will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kickoff is expected around 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be hosted on FOX; those from Lancaster County can channel to WPMT Channel 43 and WXTF Channel 29.

Keep up to date with the latest information from the NFL, CBS and more below.

