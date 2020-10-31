Just call him Kaleb “Touchdown” Brown.

Wilson’s senior quarterback helped the Bulldogs find the end zone early and often Saturday afternoon, and the dual-threat standout had his fingerprints all over Wilson’s 40-21 L-L League crossover victory over Manheim Central in Elden Rettew Stadium.

Brown had three TD passes and a pair of TD keepers — including an electrifying 80-yard bolt in the first quarter — as the Bulldogs piled up 530 total yards and beat the Barons.

Wilson scored three touchdowns on its first three plays of the game — Brown’s 8-yard TD flip to T.J. Flite, which was set up by Jon Ramsey’s interception; Brown’s 80-yard sprint; and Jadyn Jones’ 55-yard romp — and the Bulldogs added a fourth TD on just their ninth play from scrimmage, giving them a 27-7 cushion after the first quarter.

One week after rushing for 198 yards in a victory over Hempfield, Brown churned out 243 yards on 21 keepers against the Barons. He also clicked on 17 of 23 passes for 155 yards as Wilson — the outright Section One champ — won its sixth game in a row and improved to 6-1 overall.

Wilson was denied a shot in the District Three Class 6A playoffs as the No. 5 seed, even after top-seeded Harrisburg withdrew from the postseason because of a positive COVID-19 test in its program. Since the playoff brackets were already approved, the district gave York, the Cougars’ opponent, a forfeit victory and kept the Bulldogs out.

That didn’t go over very well in West Lawn.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 27-14 at the half, Central (2-5) cut into Wilson’s lead when QB Judd Novak hit Wes Borden for a 17-yard TD strike, and it was a 27-21 game with 10:53 to go in the third quarter.

But the Bulldogs immediately bit back, when Gavin Lenart pulled in a 31-yard catch-and-run TD pass from Brown, and Wilson’s lead was back up to 34-21 with 7:15 to play in the third.

Brown capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD keeper with 4:38 to play in the game to seal it, as Wilson held Central to 51 rushing yards.

STARS OF THE GAME

Brown for sure. Despite throwing a pick and the Bulldogs losing a pair of fumbles, Brown steered Wilson’s ship throughout. He hit Troy Corson six times for 69 yards, including a 41-yard TD strike late in the first half. And Jones chipped in with 120 rushing yards, including his 55-yard TD jaunt.

Novak had three TD passes for Central, including a 42-yard strike to Owen Sensenig, which knotted the game at 7-7 just four minutes in. Novak, who completed 8 of 16 passes for 194 yards, also connected with Sensenig for an 80-yard TD bomb early in the second quarter, as Sensenig had three catches for 129 yards.

Corbin Moore’s interception set up Novak’s 80-yard toss to Sensenig.

BOX SCORE

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Twice Wilson’s Cameron Jones returned punts for touchdowns, but both times the plays were called back because of a penalty; the Bulldogs were flagged 10 times for 101 yards, and that was their only real bugaboo against the Barons.

Central had a chance to inch closer in the third quarter, but Novak’s 74-yard TD toss to Borden was wiped out by a holding flag. The Barons punted the ball away six times Saturday.

QUOTABLE

“2020 was just a bizarre year,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. “With COVID and then all of our injuries. And then the way District Three didn’t cut us a break at the end. But I told our kids that they can’t take your undefeated section championship away from you.”

“I thought once we finally got settled down, there was a switch we flipped in the third quarter and all of a sudden we really starting hitting,” Central coach Dave Hahn said. “We were really playing, so I’m really proud of our kids for the way they kept hitting and kept battling. I was truly happy with how physical we played.”

UP NEXT

Central will host Hershey for a nonleague game next Saturday at noon, and the Barons have also scheduled a nonleague game opposite Ephrata on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, Dahms confirmed after Saturday’s game that Wilson isn’t adding anymore games, and that’s a wrap for the Bulldogs’ season.

