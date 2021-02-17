Warwick and Hempfield started out as you’d expect Wednesday, lots of dug-in man-to-man on defense, lots of cut-and-screen motion on offense.

Everybody running the heck out of their stuff, nobody getting much from it in the way of points or even shots.

One guy could get shots, and points, all by himself.

It was 0-0 when that guy, Warwick’s Kai Cipalla, rose above the thicket and drilled a three-pointer. Soon he made another jumper. An another. Then three in three Warrior possessions. Then four in four, the last another three.

“We had to get going,” said Cipalla, a 6-4 senior forward, after scoring 28 in a 66-45 romp in Lititz.

“My teammates helped me get shots, coming off screens and all that. It just felt really, really good.’’

The Warriors led just 12-8 after a quarter, but Cipalla nailed another three, plus a foul, a minute into the second quarter. Soon the Warriors were rolling as a group, spreading the wealth, becoming harder and harder to guard.

Cipalla’s flying dunk late in the second made it 29-16. By late in the third quarter, the lead was 50-29.

“This was definitely one of our best performances,’’ Cipalla said.

Junior guard Tate Landis, also on a roll of late, scored 18 for Warwick. Another junior guard, Ryan Fink, added 11 in addition to heavy lifting on the defensive end.

The Warriors seem to be peaking at the right time on that end of the floor.

“I think we’re getting better defensively, and we’ve found some guys to have some roles defensively,’’ Christensen said. “Which is good - I think we’re getting comfortable in those roles.’’

Ryan Hilton led Hempfeld with 15 points.

The good news for the Black Knights, one guesses, is that from a Lancaster-Lebanon League perspective, this game didn’t mean much.

Yes, the District Three power-ranking points matter a lot. But in a week full of decisive games as the L-L season roars to the finish line, this was nothing more or less than a non-league, implication-free match between two of the league’s better programs.

Score one for L-L Section Two.

“It’s that rivalry we have with Section One every year,’’ Cipalla said.

“It means a lot for the power rankings,’’ said Warwick coach Chris Christensen, whose club came into Wednesday ranked 10th, to Hempfield’s seventh, in District Three Class 6A.

“You don’t know what it could mean in terms of districts. You’ve got to have these games.’’

The Warriors (8-1, 11-2) are co-champs of Section Two, and will play the other co-champ, Lebanon, for the section’s berth in the L-L playoffs next week.

Hempfield is 8-3, 5-2 in Section One. It can lock up a share of the section title with a win at Cedar Crest Friday.

BOX SCORE