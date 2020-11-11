From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Elco’s top priority on Friday when the Raiders invade Lampeter for the D3-4A title-game showdown against Lampeter-Strasburg is cooling of Pioneers’ QB Sean McTaggart. All he did last week was toss a District 3 single-game record seven TD passes in L-S’s scoreboard-popping 56-35 semifinal win over Conrad Weiser. Even more impressively, McTaggart hit five different receivers in the process, as he aired it out for 350 yards in all as the top-seeded Pioneers rampaged to 8-0, setting up Friday’s final vs. old foe Elco. … One big thing the Raiders’ defense has going for them is safety Braden Bohannon, an all-state pick last fall, and a calming force — and a hit-machine/pass-intercepter — in the back. He piled up seven tackles last week in Elco’s 42-7 blitzkrieg semifinal win over Northern York. … Three more Raiders’ defenders who must keep McTaggart under wraps: DE Reilly Peiffer (8 tackles, 1.5 for losses, 1 sack vs. NY) and ‘backers Luke Williams (13 tackles vs. NY) and Aidon Fritsch (5 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack vs. NY) have to wrap and tackle — quickly. The less amount of time Elco’s defense is on the field, the better for the Raiders; L-S averages 374 yards and 49 points a game, and with McTaggart at the wheels, the Pioneers can score in a hurry. Ask Conrad Weiser’s defensive players.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. Warwick’s season came to a premature end on Monday, when the Warriors were forced to cancel their D3-5A finale at Governor Mifflin on Friday because of positive COVID-19 cases in the school district, and the switch to full-time virtual learning. Unfortunately, this also means senior QB Joey McCracken has thrown his last prep pass. According to our records, McCracken finished his career in Lititz with 5,791 passing yards — that’s No. 13 on the league’s all-time list, behind former Manheim Central standout Jeff Smoker (No. 12 with 5,900 yards). … McCracken overcame quite a bit to get to that number, including a nasty knee injury that cost him the first two games this season. And don’t forget, he didn’t take over the full-time QB duties until midway through his sophomore season. So to get to 5,791 is quite an accomplishment. It also meant he had a stud O-line in front of him to keep him upright — anchored the last three years by Wisconsin recruit Nolan Rucci. And that he had some talented, sure-handed receivers flanking him, who he could trust to make catches when the Warriors went up top. The knee injury and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t help with McCracken’s recruiting process. Safe to say whoever is lucky enough to land his commitment will be getting a steal.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. NOTABLES: Manheim Central is set to host Carlisle for a nonleague tussle on Friday. The Barons’ defense will be tested, particularly Central’s rush-D, which must contain firecracker-hot Thundering Herd RB Sean Smith, who is on some kind of a tear. Two weeks ago, Smith lit up Cedar Cliff with a 336-yard, 4-TD effort. Last week, he zoomed for 158 yards and two more scores against CD East. Carlisle won both games. … Two L-L League quarterbacks should crack the 1,000-yard plateau on Friday: Penn Manor’s Luke Braas (996 passing yards) needs just 4 air yards in the Comets’ makeup Section 1 clash against McCaskey, and Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (907 passing yards) needs 93 air yards to hit a grand this fall. … Rodriguez, who joined the 5,000-yard club earlier this season, hasn’t played since early October because of a medical ailment. Plus, Lebanon twice has had games pushed back because of coronavirus issues. It’ll be Cedars vs. Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl on Friday, and Rodriguez should be good to go. … Death, taxes and Solanco’s stud O-line and triple-option rushing attack. Heading into the Week 9 slate, the Golden Mules are the only L-L League team to produce four 300-yard rushers this season: QB Mason St. Clair (522 yards, 11 TD), FB Robert Castagna (435 yards, 1 TD), RB Ronnie Fulton (343 yards, 3 TD) and RB Zach Turpen (329 yards, 2 TD) all pulled off that feat in this truncated season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage