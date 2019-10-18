While the wind wasn’t blowing fiercely Friday night, the ball quickly carried through the air at Conestoga Valley.
Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken lofted a 40-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Schmitz for a first-quarter score, and aired out another to Conor Adams for 44 yards in the third quarter as the visiting Warriors powered past the Buckskins 30-6 in a Section One-Two non-league crossover football clash in Witmer.
McCracken added another touchdown toss and Colton Miller rushed for two Warwick scores, while CV struggled offensively.
The Buckskins (2-7) finally broke through in the second quarter as Bradley Stoltzfus hit Zach Fisher for a 6-yard score. Warwick’s Nolan Rucci stepped in to block the extra point and keep it a 15-point game.
Turning point
Warwick (7-2) was in control from its first possession, but the Warriors, who snapped a 2-game losing skid, truly put the game away early in the third quarter.
With his team leading 21-6 at halftime, McCracken tried to go deep, almost completing a 46-yard pass. Instead, CV came down with the ball, and the momentum. Warwick's defense made sure it was short-lived, however, twice sacking Stoltzfus for losses, before blocking a punt that bounced out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Star of the game
Schmitz made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, hauling in three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, and halting a CV drive late in the fourth quarter with an interception at the 13.
Key statistic
McCracken finished the night 11 for 13 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. That total pushes the junior over the 4,000 career passing-yard threshold by 41 yards.
Quotable
“Despite our offensive woes the past couple of weeks, our defense has played exceptionally well,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “It was no surprise to see them do that again.”