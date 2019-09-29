When Joe Moorhead was hired to revolutionize Penn State’s offense in late 2015, I watched all the videos explaining Moorhead-ball on YouTube.
The system Moorhead used to light up FCS football at Fordham looked tremendous - multiple pass routes and multiple levels with multiple options and multiple situations, running and passing, in which one defender is forced to deal with two players.
“If you’re doing it right, the defense is always wrong,’’ quarterback Trace McSorley said when he was learning the system.
"When you think the defense has an answer, you're trying to change the question," Moorhead said.
JoeMo, now the head coach at Mississippi State, did revolutionize Penn State football. The Lions averaged 433 yards and 38 points his first year, and won the Big Ten championship.
But Friday night was the first time the offense looked, at least to me (absolutely, positively Not a Football Coach™), like the videos. Yes, that includes 2016-17.
Penn State racked up 619 yards, 30 first downs, nine touchdowns and destroyed Maryland, 59-0. That includes some very short fields and drives that could only have been stopped by the end zone. The Lions could easily have had 800 yards. Maybe 900.
Easily is the operative word. Maryland appeared to have all questions, no answers. Again and again and again, Penn State targets or weapons appeared to out-number Terrapins in space.
Perhaps because of extra time to prepare due to the bye week, the offense emphatically accomplished three critical things it had not through the first three games:
1. The quarterback took a huge step forward. First-year starter Sean Clifford had been good before Friday, but seemed hurried and frenzied too often. Against Maryland he looked utterly confident and decisive.
“I’d come off to the sideline, and there’d be a couple defenses that I really didn’t know exactly what they were running because I would panic a little bit,’’ Clifford said.
“Tonight, I’d get on the headset with (offensive coordinator Ricky) Rahne and I could go back through each play and remember what the defense gave me, so that’s probably what I’m most proud of.’’
Clifford finished 26-of-31 passing for 398 yards and three touchdowns, and also led Penn State in rushing, including a school-record 287 yards passing in the first half.
2. K. J. Hamler got involved early and often. The lightning-quick wideout and return specialist had six catches for 108 yards, and there was no attempt, as in the past, to force the ball to him.
His 58-yard TD reception was an option route on which Hamler read outside-shoulder coverage, ran a slant, caught a perfect throw in stride and was off.
“The more times K. J. can touch the ball, we’re going to like what happens,’’ coach James Franklin said. “That doesn’t always have to be shots down the field.’’
3. Winning third down. Before Friday, Penn State converted seven of 30 third downs, 127th in the country. Against Maryland the Lions were nine for 13, seven for seven at one point. All the failures were in garbage time.
Part of that was not forcing the issue, and part of not forcing the issue was not having to, on this night. Hamler’s 58-yarder, for example, was on third-and-9.
In 2016, Penn State ran 98 percent of its plays out of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers), according to SB Nation. It seems like there have been more two-RB or two-TE groupings lately, but the big stuff Friday came in 11, often with a tight end split out as a fourth receiver. Nick Bowers, the second-string TE, had catches for 55 yards and for a 15-yard TD, both when lined up as a slot receiver.
It’s only one game, against a defense nothing like Iowa’s or Ohio State’s or Michigan State’s. Any scheme works when you win up front. Maryland had no sacks and just one hurry.
“I thought the line played well,’’ Franklin said. “You know, some weeks are really challenging matchups. And others, you feel like you got a chance.’’
Still, Moorhead looms. As a head coach, he got thumped by Auburn Saturday.
As a football architect, he won big Friday night.