After nine successful seasons and 150-plus victories, Cedar Crest girls basketball coach Jim Donmoyer is stepping aside from the Falcons’ program.

Cedar Crest’s longtime skipper helped guide the Falcons to three Section One titles and to a trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League championship-game appearances. Under Donmoyer, Cedar Crest won section crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and won L-L League gold in 2015 and 2017. Both of those victories came against McCaskey.

Cedar Crest also fell to Manheim Township in the 2014 league finale, and the Falcons shared first place with McCaskey in 2015, but the Red Tornado won a one-game playoff for the title.

This past season, Cedar Crest finished up 11-11 overall and out of the postseason. In nine total seasons, the Falcons went 151-82 under Donmoyer’s watch.

Cedar Crest’s most memorable season under Donmoyer’s tutelage was the 2016-17 campaign, when the Falcons opened the season 26-0, with section and league titles. Cedar Crest was eventually tripped up by Central Dauphin in the District Three Class 6A semifinals, and was KO’d by North Penn in the first round of states for a 27-2 season.

Cedar Crest’s next coach will inherit a young squad; the Falcons had just one senior on the roster this past season, as junior Reese Glover (13.4 points, 38 3-pointers), junior Sarah Laney (8.5, 24 3-pointers), junior Meghan Sholley (6.6, 19 3-pointers) and sophomore Sarah Batra (5.8) were the team’s leading scorers, as five underclassmen routinely made up the starting unit.

Freshmen Brooke Shutter, Nickole Wise and Kaya Camasta also received a lot of varsity minutes this past season under Donmoyer.

