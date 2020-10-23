Jesse Martin returned an interception for a touchdown, rushed for another and led Garden Spot to a 31-8 victory over Lancaster Catholic on Friday night in New Holland.

Using a series of designed quarterback keepers, Martin totaled 101 yards on 19 carries and led the Spartans (2-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, 2-4 overall) on a pair of second-quarter scoring drives that produced a 17-0 halftime advantage.

Walker Martin gave the Spartans an early 3-0 lead, converting a 29-yard field goal with 1:13 left in the first quarter. The next time they touched the ball, the Spartans went 68 yards in eight plays, with Tyler Gillenwater scoring from the 6.

John Dykie’s 8-yard burst off right tackle capped a 10-play, 54 yard march with 1:25 to play in the half for Garden Spot.

With the ball to start the second half, bad luck chased Catholic (0-4, 0-6) as Nahjeir Aikens tipped the intended pass from Will Cranford. Martin gathered it in at the 32 and dashed to the end zone.

Garden Spot would score one more time, following Catholic's fourth-down gamble at its own 9. Taking over there, the Spartans took three plays to cover the distance, with Martin plunging in from the 1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Catholic got on the board early in the fourth quarter, with Mason McClair pulling in a one-handed catch on a post route on Cranford’s 16-yard pass. The score capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive, and Jaxon Weyforth gathered Cranford’s 2-point PAT pass.

Catholic had one last drive, taking over at the 23 with 2:56 to play. Executing the hurry-up offense, Cranford (17 of 32 for 242 yards with two INT) moved the Crusaders to the Spartans’ 3 before turning the ball over on downs with seven seconds left.

Turning point

Catholic held the Spartans to minus-8 yards on the opening possession, then moved from its 39 to Garden Spot's 16 on nine plays.

A holding penalty backed them up to the 29, and on second-and-18 from the 24, Cranford’s pass attempt was batted in the air at the line. Martin camped under the pop-up at the 34 for the interception.

Catholic couldn’t get untracked the rest of the half, running just 12 more plays on three possessions.