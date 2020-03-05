Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's nickname was the answer to a question on Wednesday's evening edition of "Jeopardy!"
In the category "Current Sports Nicknames," the question was, "Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers' strategy of improving the team."
Embiid's nickname is, of course, "The Process," after former general manager Sam Hinkie's plan to rebuild the Sixers.
Only one contestant offered a replying said, "What is do a 180?"
Here's host Alex Trebek giving the clue, notice he mispronounces Embiid's first name, and the response.
Once again Jeopardy making my life better : A Jeopardy! contestant accidentally gave Joel Embiid a new nickname https://t.co/xTS7ygZ1MG— James Dunn (@jamesmdunn5) March 5, 2020
Embiid, who is known for his sense of humor, changed his Twitter account after he heard about the show. Instead of Joel "The Process" Embiid, he is now Joel "Do a 180" Embiid???
JOËL “DO A 180” EMBIID pic.twitter.com/reO1V3nCQt— Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2020