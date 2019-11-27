Through five decades as a track and field and cross country coach — almost all of them spent in Hempfield red and black — Jeff Bradley logged countless miles and countless memories, building bonds and training champions.

Last month, Bradley handed off his proverbial whistle and yielded his spot on the sideline. His retirement closed a coaching career that began in 1975 at Lampeter-Strasburg. It included eight years as a cross country assistant at Millersville, 29 seasons as Hempfield's head track and field coach and the last 11 seasons as a cross country assistant with the Black Knights.

"There has to be a time when it happens," Bradley said of his retirement. "Not that my love has waned for the sport. It's probably as great as it's ever been. My energy for it is great, too, but now I'll just put my energy in different places."

That energy, Bradley said, can go toward Saturday trips to the market with his wife, Nancy, toward activities with their six grandchildren, toward travel, bicycling and golf, and also toward cheering on the next crop of hungry coaches looking to take advantage of the same opportunities Bradley received in the early stages of his coaching career.

"I had a coach step aside," he said. "He saw that I really wanted to be a head coach, and he stepped aside, opening up a door for me. I really think that my responsibility is to open a door for these young people who would like to have my position."

Bradley audibled his way into the coaching ranks. He had planned to pursue engineering,. but a career-day visit with an engineer and a chance to run at Millersville under Cy Fritz helped him change his mind.

"He was like another father to me," Bradley said. "Cy was a great man. He kept me in line during college, and I needed to be kept in line. He was just wonderful. He let me grow at my own pace."

Bradley, an all-American runner himself, coached at Lampeter-Strasburg and Conrad Weiser before joining Hempfield as a volunteer assistant in 1977. He also reunited with Fritz as an assistant coach in 1979, helping the Marauders run to the 1981 Division II cross country title.

In 1981, Bradley also took the reins as Hempfield's head track coach. Under Bradley, the Black Knights posted 207 dual-meet wins to 55 losses and three ties. Hempfield won eight Lancaster-Lebanon League titles as well as 2009 District Three and PIAA crowns. Hempfield honored the team by including it in the school's 2019 athletic hall of fame class.

"To be with those kids again was magic," Bradley said. "We shared an experience that so few people will ever experience in life ... The bonds you form in a situation like that will never be broken in a lifetime."

The bonds have remained strong between Bradley and his former athletes. Colby College's Max Lessans, a 2018 Hempfield graduate, texted Bradley after running in Saturday's NCAA DIvision III cross country championships.

Curt Rogers — who took over for Bradley as Hempfield's head boys track and field coach, has coached the girls since 2005 and replaced Terry Newman as the Black Knights cross country coach in 2017 — trained under Bradley's tutelage. In middle school, Rogers joined Bradley for early morning runs through Centerville. By the end of his senior year, Rogers had reeled in league and district titles in the 1,600-meter run in 1983.

With Rogers at the Hempfield helm, a new crop of assistant coaches starting their own careers and the next generation of Black Knight runners looking to unlock their potential, Bradley said he looks forward to watching it all develop as a fan. Like many of his fellow old-guard coaches, including Art Morris and Bill Bowers, Bradley handed in his whistle, but not his passion for the running, cross country and track and field.

"We're all lovers of track and field," Bradley said. "Once you're involved in the sport, it's hard to give it up."