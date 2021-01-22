On a night when Towson University recruit and 1,500-point scorer Mariah Wilson was hobbling around after landing awkwardly on her ankle, Lancaster Mennonite turned elsewhere for help in the scoring department.

Jayla Rivera and Lily Lehman answered the bell.

Rivera ripped cord on four 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 16 points, Lehman, the Blazers’ talented freshman, scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half, and Mennonite remained alone atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five race compliments of a 57-33 victory over Pequea Valley on Friday night in Kinzers.

“We’ve kind of been waiting for Jayla to start making some outside shots, and she made some big buckets for us,” Mennonite coach Trevor Orr said. “And I thought Lily really stepped up when we needed her.”

Wilson, who helped the Blazers (4-0 league, 5-2 overall) grab an early 10-4 lead, landed in a heap after fighting for a rebound with 3:19 to go in the first quarter. After she was helped off the court, Wilson had her left ankle taped and she returned early in the second quarter. She had three buckets — including a pair of stick-backs on the offensive glass — but the Braves held her to just one field goal the rest of the night.

Enter Rivera, who bottomed out a pair of second-quarter treys, the latter giving Mennonite a safe and sound 32-11 cushion. PV, which was playing its third game in as many nights, had it to 32-13 at the half, and the Braves (0-3) made a spirited third-quarter run to get the Blazers’ attention.

After Sheyenne King knocked down a 3-pointer on Mennonite’s first trip of the second half, PV answered with a quick 7-0 clip. Rebecca Cox, who scored a team-high 12 points with 10 rebounds, had a pair of post buckets, and Brooke Liney capped the spree with a wing 3-pointer and the Braves were within 35-20 with momentum.

But Lehman’s driving layup stopped the bleeding, and Rivera splashed a 3-ball for a 40-21 cushion. Rivera coaxed in another jumper for a 48-27 edge, and Mennonite was large and in charge through three quarters.

Wilson, who led the L-L League in scoring last season at 26.0 points per game, added 13 points — raising her career total to 1,508 — but she wasn’t her usual explosive self after her first-quarter tumble. Still, Mennonite feasted on 26 turnovers and never trailed.

“Good team effort,” Orr noted. “Our defense was scrambling and diving around on the floor and hustling and making plays.”

PV, which missed some time because of coronavirus protocols, didn’t play its season-opener until Wednesday. The Braves are coming off their best season in program history; last winter, PV won 22 games, went to the L-L League championship game for the first time ever, and reached the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.

Graduation was not kind — the vet four-pack of Bethany Bills, 1,000-point scorer Caroline Horst, Abbey Leslie and Clara Neff all moved on — but Braves’ coach Jason McDonald has a roster packed with athletic players who are anxious to learn his system. They’re just young.

“Everyone has kind of been telling us that we’re rebuilding, but we’re actually retooling,” McDonald said. “Our message is to get better every single day. And I think we have the potential to be really good — we just have to trust each other and keep working hard. And to their credit, they’re really doing that. We’ve had great chemistry so far; we’re just young and inexperienced.”

NOTES: Mennonite survived 18 turnovers, but the Blazers played with the lead throughout. … PV won the rebounding battle 40-31; Sarah Arment joined Cox with 10 rebounds for PV. … Rebecca Lane had eight boards and Lehman and Rivera had seven rebounds apiece for Mennonite.

