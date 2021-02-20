Just six games on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, after a couple of matchups were PPD’d and rescheduled because of the leftover snow and some gnarly road conditions. Here’s rounding up those half-dozen finals, with some news and notables right off the top …

PLAYOFF INFORMATION: L-L League officials on Friday announced that if a 1-game playoff in Section 2 is necessary to decide the league playoff spot, that game will be played Monday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico. … The league also announced that if a 1-game playoff in Section 4 is necessary to decide the league playoff spot, that game will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Warwick. … Section 2 scenario: Ephrata has clinched no worse than a share, and is awaiting Elizabethtown’s two results on Saturday vs. Conestoga Valley. The Bears and the Buckskins will complete their suspended game from Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., and then play their regularly scheduled game at 7:30 p.m. If E-town picks up two wins, the Bears and the Mountaineers would be crowned co-champs, and they’d play Monday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico for the league playoff bid. If E-town drops one or two games vs. CV on Saturday, Ephrata gets the crown — and the playoff spot — outright. … Section 4 scenario: Lancaster Catholic is a game ahead of Elco, and the Crusaders play Saturday at Donegal, and need a win there to remain alone out front. The Raiders play at Catholic on Monday, and if the standings remain the same, the Crusaders would earn the outright title with a victory there. If Elco wins in that scenario, co-champs would be crowned, and the Raiders and the Crusaders would play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Warwick for the league playoff spot. Catholic edged Elco in Myerstown way back on Jan. 8, which seems like an eternity ago. Get all that? … The L-L League playoff dates: Section 2 winner (E-town or Ephrata) at Section 3 champ Cocalico in a quarterfinal-rounder on Tuesday at 6 p.m. … Section 5 champ Lancaster Mennonite at Section 1 champ Hempfield in a semifinal on Thursday at 6 p.m. … The Section 2 champ/Cocalico winner at the Section 4 champ (Lancaster Catholic or Elco) in the other semifinal on Thursday at 6 p.m. … The championship game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manheim Township; Lancaster Catholic is the 3-time defending champ. … L-L League officials are hoping to have approximately 50 spectator tickets per participating school available for the finals. Stay tuned.

Friday’s games …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Hempfield 61, Lebanon 37 — Orianna Edmond (15 points), Kira Mattes (season-high 10 points) and Jess Weinoldt (10 points) paced the offense, and the Section 1 champ Black Knights (7-1 league, 11-4 overall) used a 16-4 second-quarter blitz for a cozy 28-14 halftime edge. Aaliyah Ferrer (career-high 13 points) and Giahny Correa (11 points) paced the host Cedars (1-7, 2-13).

Ephrata 55, Cedar Crest 50 — Jasmine Griffin matched her career-high 31 points, Brynn Adams hit three 3’s and popped in 12 points, and the Mounts (7-1, 9-3) went 26-19 in the second half to squeeze past the host Falcons (5-2, 8-5). Sarah Laney scored a season-high 20 points for Cedar Crest, which had a 31-29 lead at the half. But Ephrata finished fast for the W, and its third victory in a row. Now the Mounts will watch the scoreboard and see how E-town fares against Conestoga Valley — x2 — on Saturday night.

Elizabethtown 52, Penn Manor 43 — Macy Seaman scored a career-high 21 points, and the host Bears had a big second-half effort to stave off the Comets. Morgan Miller (12 points), Kamia Goodley (10 points) and Lily Sugra (10 points) led Penn Manor, which had a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But E-town (5-1, 8-2) closed the game on a 17-7 push to win it. That sets up the Bears’ simple scenario: Earn two victories over CV on Saturday night, and E-town will get a co-crown, and shuffle off to play Ephrata in a 1-game playoff for the league playoff bid on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cocalico. The Bears and the Mounts split their season series. Friday’s win was a good bounce-back effort for E-town, coming off Wednesday’s setback at Manheim Township. Penn Manor (2-5, 4-7) had its 2-game winning streak halted.

Warwick 60, Conestoga Valley 13 — The host Warriors (4-4, 6-5) jetted to a 25-2 first-quarter lead, grabbed a 34-5 cushion at the half, and breezed past the Buckskins in Lititz. Lauren Pyle splashed three 3’s and scored 12 points to pace Warwick’s balanced offensive attack. The Warriors’ D also came up big, holding CV to eight second-half points. Taylor Hehnly scored 8 points for the Bucks, who dropped their seventh game in a row. But CV (1-5, 2-7) can throw a slippery monkey wrench into the Section 2 proceedings with one or two victories at E-town on Saturday night. ... FYI: Pyle is up to 773 career points.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Garden Spot 45, Northern Lebanon 42 — Make that three victories in the last four games for the hard-charging Spartans, who gassed up the bus and headed to Fredericksburg, and came back to New Holland with a dub. Taylor Soehner bucketed a career-high 19 points, and Garden Spot used a 28-17 second-half run to storm past the host Vikings. Northern Lebanon used an 11-5 second-quarter clip for a 25-17 halftime cushion. But the Spartans (1-7, 3-12) put the pedal to the metal after the break and KO’d the Vikes. Ashlyn Messinger (22 points, three 3’s) and Mikayla Harrison (13 points) paced Northern Lebanon (2-4, 6-7). That’s three games in a row that Messinger scored 20 or more points; she’s scoring at a 19.0 clip with nine 3’s in the last six games. Soehner has also found her groove; she’s at 14.6 points in the last five games for the Spartans.

Also Friday, in a hotly contested Section 3-4 crossover showdown, Lancaster Catholic got a couple of huge buckets — and must-have foul shots — in crunch time from Liz Zwally, as the Crusaders rallied past Section 3 champ Cocalico, snapping the Eagles’ 9-game winning tear in the process. Here’s the game story …

* All over the charts on a busy Saturday slate, with some head-to-head section games, some crossover clashes, and some nonleague tilts. You know the deal about the CV at E-town double-dip and what hangs in the balance for the Bears — who lead the suspended game 33-16 at the half, by the way. … Circle that game at the very bottom of Saturday’s schedule below: Lancaster Country Day at Harrisburg Christian. There are three undefeated teams around District 3, and HC, on the 1-line in the D3-1A power ratings, is one of them, at 13-0. Country Day is the back-to-back reigning D3-1A champ, but the Cougars are up in 2A this season. Four teams make the 2A bracket, and Country Day is on the 4-line and in — but the Cougars will need wins down the stretch to stay inside the bubble. … Manheim Central hasn’t played since Feb. 16, a gut-punch 54-53 setback against Elco. The Barons aren’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 27 — next Saturday — in a makeup game vs. Donegal. That’s a 13-day layoff, leading into the postseason.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest, 2:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown, 6 p.m. (completion of suspended game)

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (regularly scheduled game)

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

McCaskey at Ephrata, 1:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic at Donegal, 2:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Solanco, 1:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Octorara at Columbia, 12 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Susquenita at Pequea Valley, 12 p.m.

Lebanon at Garden Spot, 12 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 5 p.m.

