The U.S. women's field hockey team is looking for a new head coach. After five years with the program, the last three as the head coach, Janneke Schopman was relieved of her duties on Monday.
Team USA referred to the move as a “separation” in a press release, but did not respond to requests for further comment. A search to fill the position is underway.
In her playing days, Schopman was a two-time Olympic medalist, captaining the Netherlands squad which won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing. Following her retirement, Schopman joined the U.S. staff in March 2014, serving as Craig Parnham's assistant coach and head coach of the Under-21 team.
In the latter position, Schopman coached a number of former Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts. Hempfield graduate Sarah Helgeson played on the U.S. team which won silver at the 2016 Junior Pan American Championship. Eight months later, Penn Manor graduate Brooke DeBerdine and the squad finished eighth at the Junior World Cup in Chile.
Schopman also coached current national team members Kelsey Bing, Linnea Gonzalez, Ashley Hoffman, Amanda Magadan, Erin Matson, Lauren Moyer, Margaux Paolino, Nicole Woods and Julia Young on the U-21 team.
In 2017, Schopman took after Parnham stepped down from his position following the Rio Olympics. She quickly established the Development Team, a new section of the national team pipeline to bridge the gap between the U-21 and senior national teams. Penn Manor graduate Emily McCoy is currently on the roster.
In the three years since Schopman took over, the national team won gold at the Hockey World League Semifinals, the squad's best finish at the tournament, and finished seventh at the World League Final four months later. Team USA won bronze medals at the 2017 Pan American Cup, which was hosted at the Nook, and the 2019 Pan American Games and finished 14th at the 2018 World Cup.
This year, Schopman led the Americans through the inaugural season of the FIH Pro League. Team USA managed just one win in regulation and one via a shootout to finish last in the nine-team field. The squad then split a two-game Olympic qualifying series in India, denying Team USA a spot at the Summer Games for the first time since 2004.
Turmoil has surrounded USA field hockey in the month since.
Members of both the men's and women's teams started a petition on change.org listing grievances with the program which they feel have hindered both squads' recent success. The women's team is in ongoing contract renegotiations with Spooky Nook, where, it was revealed the field does not meet international competition standards and will need to be replaced.
These issues have caused rumors to swirl about the program, and its future in Lancaster County. Schopman's dismissal is the first word from Team USA since issues came to light last week.