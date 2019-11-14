As you may have heard, James Franklin made a speech at the end of his press conference Tuesday on the topics of in-game decision-making, criticism from fans and media, and “second-guessing.’’

He went nearly 800 words. It was not prompted by a question. Rather, it was apparently something he prepared to say in response to a question he expected but didn’t get.

“Sometimes the decisions are clear-cut, and I get it,’’he said. “And I make mistakes. A lot of people make mistakes. But when things are gray, when things are gray and things are stated as facts, I struggle with that.

“I will tell you that's where some of my frustration comes from sometimes. And doing this for 24 years, that's the hard part.”

There was no belligerence in Franklin’s tone. He was utterly respectful and reasonable. What he said deserves a response, micro and macro, because it’s interesting, the beginning of a conversation, not the end.

In Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, Franklin went for two (and didn’t make it) down five with four minutes left in the third quarter. The game played out so that, if he’d kicked the PAT there, there’s a good chance Penn State could have won the game with a field goal on its final possession, when it drove to the Minnesota 10.

“We looked at the classic two-point chart, which said go for it,’’ Franklin said Tuesday. “We used our analytics stuff, which said go for it.’’

The analytics I’ve seen, and the classic chart created by Dick Vermeil and Tommy Prothro at UCLA in the 1970s that most football coaches employ, do say go for two when down by five. The more time that remains in the game, though, the less sure they are about it.

In the fourth quarter, the decision is clear (go for 2). In the first half, it’s all but a moot point either way. With four minutes left in the third quarter?

My sense is that’s a little too early to be chasing points, but this is the definition of a gray area.

Franklin said he considered an onside kick after Penn State scored for the last time, but opted for a squib kick. The defense stopped Minnesota, Franklin burned his time-outs and the Lions got the ball back with 2:40 left, i.e. enough time left to win the game.

“If they would have picked up two first downs and ended the game,’’ he said, “I would have been getting my butt ripped in the press conference for, ‘Why didn't you go onsides kick?’ ’’

In broad strokes, Franklin is talking here about judging a decision based on the result, or, yes, “second-guessing.’’

“It's easy after the fact to say that that was a bad decision when we don't execute,’’ he said.

Easy and stupid. If anything, I hate it more than he does. Which is why I never do it. It’s weasely.

Something else I don’t care for: Coaches dismissing all criticism as second-guessing. A lot of it is first-guessing, questioning a decision at the time it’s made. Big difference.

Just because the coach can’t discern that difference doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. And being asked to explain a decision is a lot different than getting one’s butt ripped.

(The squib kick came with nearly four minutes left. Nobody with any sense is killing Franklin over that.)

Franklin is a smart, successful, driven guy who’s built something remarkable at Penn State. He’s proud of it, understandably.

He can be forgiven for wishing his image was a little more Bill Bellichick and a little less Bill Veeck.

But when his program has fallen very narrowly short of (let’s use the word) elite, there have been big moments that have led to tough questions. Some of them are second-guesses. Some of them aren’t.

“Maybe next summer at the barbeque,’’ Franklin said Tuesday, “you guys can fill me in on your perspective.’’

I’m looking forward to that.