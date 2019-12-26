DALLAS - Penn State has a new offensive coordinator.
He is Kirk Ciarrocca, who will leave the OC job at Minnesota to come to Happy Valley.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press first reported the news, which Penn State confirmed Thursday morning.
“His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement.
“What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players.”
Ciarrocca (pronounced shuh-ROCK-uh) replaces Ricky Rahne, who left the Penn State OC job Dec. 8 take become the head coach at Old Dominion.
Ciarrocca was also the quarterbacks coach at Minnesota, a title Rahne held at Penn State.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said in a statement.
“It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator."
Ciarrocca is a native of Lewisberry, and played at Red Land High School and Temple University.
He has been with Minnesota coach P. J. Fleck through three seasons at Western Michigan and three at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were 108th is scoring offense in 2017, 65th in 2018 and 22nd, at 34.3 points per game, this season.
Ciarrocca was reportedly courted for OC openings at Auburn in 2018 and West Virginia in ‘19. He nearly took the West Virginia job before an 11th-hour change of heart, Fleck has said.
According to the Pioneer-Press, Ciarrocca made $720,000 this season, but was expected to get a raise to $1 million, pending approved of the UM board of directors.
Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will call plays and direct the offense in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl game with Memphis.
Franklin will address the media here Thursday.