Terms of the new contract between Penn State and football coach James Franklin, which will pay Franklin $38.2 million through 2025, were announced by the University Wednesday.
The deal was approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees in December, although Franklin said Feb. 5 the deal had not yet been finalized and approved.
Franklin will make $5.4 million this year, with annual hikes up to $6.5 million in 2025.
The annual salary figure includes $500,000 in base salary and the rest - $4.9 million in 2020 - in “supplemental pay,’’ which in the past has included money from Nike, compensation for running camps and clinics, and Franklin’s weekly in-season radio show.
The actual breakdown of the supplemental pay in the new deal is not included in the fact sheet on the contract released Wednesday.
There is also an annual retention bonus, $300,000 in 2020 and $500,00 in each year thereafter, which Franklin will collect by being in the job at the end of each year.
Adding the retention bonus to the guaranteed compensation, the contract could pay Franklin a total of $38.2 million, and $7 million in 2025.
There are also incentive bonuses, ranging from $100,000 for winning the Big Ten coach of the year award to $800,000 for winning the national championship, up to a maximum of $1 million per year.
The contract’s buyout is $5 million in 2020 and decreases by $1 million each year thereafter.
The deal should keep Franklin at or around his current national rank, 11th, in the USA Today ranking of college football coaches’ salaries.
Franklin came to Penn State from Vanderbilt in 2014, and the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship in 2016.
From the 2016 season to the present, Franklin’s 79.25 winning (42-11) since 2016 is third among active coaches behind Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban.