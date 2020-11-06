James Buchanan controlled the game from the opening kickoff in defeating Northern Lebanon 39-13 in nonleague football action Friday night in Mercersburg.

The Rockets scored on the opening kickoff and never trailed throughout the night.

James Buchanan dominated the second half, shutting down Northern Lebanon's offense, forcing two turnovers while putting together two scoring drives of its own.

Offensively, Hunter Smith, who rushed 12 times for 73 yards, scored on a 1-yard run as part of a three-headed rushing attack for the Rockets. Also representing was Logan Miller, who scampered in from nine yards out. Grant Ellis completed the troika with 99 yards on eight carries. Ellis also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Stoner.

Meanwhile, interceptions by Stoner and C.J. Gearhart helped the Rockets' defense shut down the Vikings’ attack.

Turning point

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

James Buchanan led 14-0 before it even registered a first down. Miller took the opening kickoff and raced 80 yards for a touchdown. Minutes later, Ellis intercepted a Northern Lebanon pass and returned it 35 yards for a score.

The Vikings, however, answered with a big play of their own. Facing a third-and-long situation, quarterback Grady Stichler scrambled to his right and heaved a long pass that Tyler Wolfe hauled in above two defenders at midfield. From there he outran everyone for a touchdown.

James Buchanan’s offense then got rolling, putting together a few first downs before Stoner found Mason Line in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, the explosive plays of the first half continued, as Northern Lebanon had a touchdown return of its own, when Rasheed Beldor juked two defenders and darted down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown.

That was as close as the Vikings would get the rest of the way, as they only converted one first down the rest of the game and never threatened to score again.