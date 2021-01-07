The best news of the offseason came Thursday for Penn State fans: wide receiver Jahan Dotson is returning for another college season.

Dotson, a wide receiver from Nazareth who emerged as Penn State’s most potent offensive weapon in 2020, announced via Twitter he’ll be back in 2021.

"I'll be back in 2021 to give y'all the summary … Chapter 4," referring to his fourth college season.

Dotson, a 5-11, 182-pound junior, made third team all-Big Ten, but was playing at a much higher level than that as the pandemic-shortened season ended.

In the Nittany Lions’ last game, a 56-21 defeat of Illinois, Dotson had six catches for 189 yards, including touchdown catches of 70 and 75 yards, and added a 50-yard punt return.

In the previous weeks’ defeat of Michigan State, he had eight catches and returned a punt for an 81-yard TD.

Dotson originally committed to UCLA in 2017. He changed his mind after a coaching change - Jim Mora, Jr. out, Chip Kelly in - and signed with Penn State that December.

Another player move Thursday: offensive lineman C. J. Thorpe announced he is entering the transfer portal, and that he wants to play defense at his new school.

Thorpe was a high-level recruit out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and played in 32 games over three seasons, including three starts at right guard in 2020. He said via Twitter he intends to leave as a graduate transfer after the spring semester.

Thorpe was moved to the defensive line for much of the 2018 season.

“I will enter the Transfer Portal as a defensive lineman,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “Having two years of eligibility left will allow me to pursue what I believe to be my true position on the field.’’