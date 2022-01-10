Colts Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Kicker Matthew Wright completed his NFL season by helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11. Wright, who is a Lampeter-Strasburg grad, kicked four field goals and two extra-points in the Jags' win, which kept the Colts from qualifying for the postseason.

Wright kicked field goals of 22, 20, 39 and 31 yards in the game.

Box score: Jaguars 26, Colts 11 via ESPN.com

Here's Wright's 20-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, which gave Jacksonville a 10-3 lead.

The Jaguars won just three games this season, but Wright was a key player in all three of those victories.

On Oct. 17, Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins in a game played in London. That win snapped a 20-game Jags losing streak, second longest in NFL history.

And on Nov. 7, Wright provided all the points in a 9-6 win vs. Buffalo.

For the season, Wright, who joined the Jags in their fourth game, was 21 of 24 on field-goal attempts and 13 of 15 on extra-point tries.

This was Wright's  second year in the NFL. He played three games last season with the the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matthew Wright's NFL stats via NFL.com

