Jade Love-Morris is a bundle of energy, and when she popped off the bench and checked into the game on Tuesday night, she hit the floor at warp speed.
“For me, it’s defense, defense, defense,” said Love-Morris, Elizabethtown’s cat-quick, pick-your-pocket sophomore guard. “That’s where it all starts for me. The offense will come, but the defense is very important to me. I like setting screens and looking for assists. Things like that. There are a million ways to contribute, and that’s me. That’s my role.”
Love-Morris poked away a pair of first-quarter steals, and she scored on breakaway layups at the other end both times. She added a third fast-break layup off another Bears’ steal, and her 3-pointer got E-town going as the Bears went on for a hard-fought 39-29 nonleague win at Solanco.
It was a matchup of defending section champions from last season, and E-town, now 3-0, got the quick jump, using a 15-0 first-quarter blitz for a 17-5 lead. Love-Morris scored all 10 of her points during the spree.
“She brings speed, and you just can’t coach that,” E-town coach John Myers said of Love-Morris. “She’s hyperactive, and you just know that she’s going to make something happen. She brings the energy, and she did that tonight. That was a great start for us.”
Love-Morris certainly set the tone with her defensive plays and flat-out, end-to-end hustle.
“Our scouting report said she makes them go, and she made them go,” Solanco skipper Chad McDowell said. “We dug ourselves too big or a hole in the first quarter, and we couldn’t get out of it.”
“We had (Love-Morris) circled on our scouting report as athletic and aggressive,” McDowell added. “We knew she’d be alive in the passing lanes and on the defensive end. She came in and got two quick steals and took the ball from us. They were momentum-killers for us. She really sparked them.”
Solanco (1-2) hung tough after E-town’s first-quarter barrage; the Golden Mules trailed 21-10 at the half, but they whittled it down 10 late in the third quarter, and three times in the closing minutes Solanco was within seven points — the last time was 34-27 on Jade Eshelman’s drive with 2:19 to go.
E-town made 11 of 17 foul shots in the fourth quarter to ice it, but the Bears definitely needed that hot start, having to fend off hard-charging Solanco down the stretch.
“The first quarter set the tone for the game,” Love-Morris said. “And it got all of us hyped up. That meant a lot to me. I thought the tone needed to be set for sure, and we were able to do that.”
E-town enjoyed a 30-23 rebounding edge — Carley Sedun snared 11 boards, Macy Seaman had nine rebounds — Ainsley Raybold hit a couple of 3-pointers and scored 12 points, Elise Hassinger had eight points and seven boards, and the Bears overcame 20 turnovers to win on the road by 10.
Jenna Dombach had 13 points, Paige Phillips added seven points, and Eshelman had eight rebounds and a couple of fourth-quarter buckets for Solanco.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” McDowell said. “We’re moving in the right direction, we just haven’t found it yet. But we will.”
