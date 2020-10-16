As Stephen Stills once sang, "So we change partners. Time we change partners. We must change partners, again."

With the COVID-19 virus disrupting their originally scheduled respective opponents — Newport and Lebanon — Juniata and Lancaster Catholic found themselves looking for new partners for Friday night football.

Have ball. Will travel.

Juniata, which has yet to play a home game, loaded the bus for the long road trip. Catholic opened the gates playing host to the Indians, a former District Three member turned resident of District Six.

For the second week in a row, the Indians (4-1) went overtime, posting a 28-20 nonleague victory over the Crusaders.

In overtime, QB Jacob Condo squeezed in from a yard out, Caleb Seeger ran for the two-point conversion, and the Indians’ defense held at its 3-yard line as Will Cranford's fourth-down pass to Jaxon Weyforth fell incomplete.

Condo (10 for 19 for 114 yards with one interception) connected with Emmanuel O'Donnell four times for 73 yards and touchdowns of 22 and 24 yards. Listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, O'Donnell played bigger, proving to be tough to bring to earth.

Making his first start for Catholic, sophomore Will Cranford was 11 for 24 for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Nevin Roman took a swing pass 73 yards down the left sideline for a first-half TD, but didn't play the second half, out with a calf injury.

Cranford found Nahjeir Aikens in the back corner of the end zone in the fourth quarter for a 29-yard TD that sent the game to OT.

Turning point

After Catholic (0-5) had cut Juniata's lead to 14-13 on Daniel Mueller's second field goal of the game, the Indians burned seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 60-yard drive. Fullback Jace White carried the ball seven times for 24 punishing yards in the march, including a 1-yard TD.

Up next

Catholic takes on Garden Spot next Friday.