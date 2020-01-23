Mount Calvary Christian, the top-ranked boys basketball team in District Three Class 1A, may not have had its “A” game Thursday, but found a way to survive.
Facing Lancaster Country Day — the defending 1A district champ — the Chargers turned up the defense en route to a 45-30 nonleague win Thursday night over the Cougars.
The Chargers, now 15-2, never trailed and led by as many as 16 points on a night when they scored 25 points under their season average.
“We haven't seen a lot of high quality, pressure, 3-2 zones,” Mount Calvary Christian coach Kory Pruner said. “I think that got us out of sync and we struggled to play our game, which is moving the ball fast and getting in transition.”
Jack Hilsher led the Chargers with 13 points, including eight in the final quarter, all from the free-throw line. Hilsher's other five points came in the opening quarter as MCC built a 9-2 lead. Lancaster Country Day then scored six straight points and eventually trailed 11-8 at the end of the quarter.
That momentum disappeared in the second quarter when the Cougars struggled to score and handle the ball. In the quarter, LCDS missed all seven shots, had seven turnovers and scored its only two points at the foul line.
“Defensively, we wanted to slow them down and I thought we did a nice job of that,” Lancaster Country Day coach Jon Shultz said. “I thought we did a nice job limiting their points, but then we limited ourselves because we got sloppy and weren't taking care of the basketball.”
In all, the Cougars (6-11) did not record a field goal over a span of 13:27, stretching parts of three quarters. They finished the game with 28 turnovers.
“We kind of got exposed for some ball-handling on the offensive end,” Shultz said. “We're fine with the loss as long as we learn from it.”
The Chargers, meanwhile, had their own offensive struggles in the second quarter, scoring only six points to take a 17-10 lead at the half.
“Having a seven-point lead at halftime in a game that felt like it was a tie game was a nice buffer,” Pruner said. “We felt like we could have been up a little more because we played so well on defense, but we were grateful to be in a position where we did have a lead.”
Over the final 27:11 of the game, Lancaster Country Day had only five field goals, including three from Grant Landis, who finished with a game-high 14 points.
“We executed our defensive game plan really well,” Pruner said. “We play a high-pressure man defense and they were going back door, so we had to adjust to that.”