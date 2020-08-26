Allstate Sugar Bowl

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ALLSTATE - Uga the bulldog cheers on the University of Georgia as they take on the University of Texas at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)

 Cheryl Gerber

In honor of National Dog Day, here's a look at people from the sports world with their pooches.

