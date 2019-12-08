Penn State will play Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28, the College Football Playoff committee announced Sunday.

The Nittany Lions (10-2, ranked No. 10 by the committee) will be playing in the annual game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the first time since 1975.

“I’ve been fortunate to be involved in a lot of bowl games,’’ Penn State coach James Franklin said in a teleconference Sunday.

“This is my first opportunity in the Cotton Bowl. We’re excited about the Cotton Bowl, Jerry World, …. We’re looking forward to it all.’’

No. 17 Memphis, 11-1, is the champion of the American Athletic Conference. It was guaranteed a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowls as the top-ranked team from a non-Power Five conference.

Penn State fans were hoping for a Rose Bowl berth or, failing that, the Orange Bowl. Penn State was ranked 10th in the penultimate rankings, announced Dec. 3, with Florida at No. 9 and Wisconsin No. 8.

The regular seasons were finished for both Penn State and Florida at that point. Wisconsin lost Saturday to Ohio State, 34-21, for the Big Ten Conference championship.

The Badgers led 14-0 and 21-7 against the No. 1 team in the country, but were outscored 27-0 in the second half. Wisconsin stayed at No. 8 and will play Pacific 12 Conference champ Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Florida, still No. 9, faces No. 7 Baylor in the Orange Bowl. Baylor lost 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma Saturday in the Big 12 Conference championship game.

“As you know, there is always a small percentage of the fans who maybe wanted a different option,’’ Franklin said. “The majority of our fans couldn’t be more excited, and I know our team feels the same way.’’

Penn State has never played Memphis.

Memphis coach Mike Norvell was named head coach at Florida State Sunday. Ryan Silverfield, whose title is deputy head coach and offensive line coach, has been named interim head coach.

It is unclear whether Norvell will coach the bowl game, and Silverfield didn’t say either way in the teleconference.

Memphis’ loss was 30-28 at Temple Oct. 12. The game ended in controversy when Tigers’ receiver Joey Magnifico seemed to make a diving catch to convert a fourth-and-10 with 1:50 left. After a video rule, the call was overturned, effectively ending the game.

Memphis’ beat wins were probably both over No. 21 Cincinnati, 34-24 on the last week of the regular season and 29-24 for the conference title Saturday.

Franklin said his team practiced today. Penn State will send a group for a site visit Monday, and the coaching staff will spend much of the week recruiting.

“We’re just getting started,’’ Franklin said about preparing for Memphis. “I have had the chance to watch them on TV. I know they’re a very, very athletic team, and a very confident team. They’re used to winning, and I’m sure they’ll come (to Dallas) expecting to do the same thing.’’