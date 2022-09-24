STATE COLLEGE - Last week, Penn State’s offensive line and running game had their long-awaited breakthrough.

The Nittany Lions got big plays and small-but-critical ones, running for 245 yards and all five of their touchdowns in a romp over Auburn.

Being able to do that should both simplify and diversify the playbook. It ought to give an offense something to always fall back on when the fancier stuff isn’t connecting. It’s a way to avoid outsmarting yourself.

So the Lions brought their powerful new asset home Saturday, with a chance to turn it loose against a lesser (in theory) opponent, and just let the machine rev all day long.

What actually happened was, … not that.

Penn State eased past Central Michigan, 33-14 Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Lions are 4-0, and likely won’t lose any ground in all the rankings.

They met all the basic goals - win the turnover, explosive-play, field-position and penalty battles - coach James Franklin always points to.

And yet, as coach James Franklin put it afterward, “I wouldn’t say it felt that way.

"When you look at the stat sheet, you feel good about it. But it didn’t necessarily feel that way during the game.’’

Central Michigan is legit offensively. It won nine games including a bowl a year ago, and scored 44 points at now-ninth-ranked Oklahoma State three weeks ago. It has a quarterback, a guy who led the country in rushing last year, a sound scheme and out-sized Penn State on that side of the ball.

The Chippewas are not legit defensively. They came in having given up over 1,200 in three games, despite one of those being Bucknell. South Alabama racked up 500 yards against them.

Given the breakthrough at Auburn, it seemed that Penn State should have been able to steamroll this bunch. That didn’t happen, although, again, the numbers, 166 yards in 32 tries, 5.2 per carry, are better than it looked.

Why?

Several potential reasons:

*Penn State led 14-0 almost before the tailgates broke up. It was laborious after that.

Too easy, too fast. It happens.

“It’s just the challenge of football,’’ said veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. “It’s part of the game. If we trust what we’re doing, the ups and the downs won’t be as harsh.’’

*Central Michigan has videotape, too. They saw the Auburn game and knew they had to try something.

So they gambled on a lot of “Cover Zero,’’ sacrificing a deep safety to create an extra blitzer and/or outnumber Penn State on and around the line of scrimmage.

“When you see people play cover zero, you ought to be excited on offense,’’ Franklin said. “You ought to be able to hurt people. We didn’t do that today. We made it harder than it needed to be.’’

“We were in the right place,’’ said quarterback Sean Clifford. “I saw it every single time and knew what to get into.’’

Often, arguably too often, that meant throwing the ball to where that deep safety wasn’t. Deep passes, or “shots down the field,’’ seem like something you want to coax Penn State into.

“As far as the shots,’’ Clifford said, “I’d have to look at (the film). It’s hard because when you throw it, there’s usually something in your face and you can’t really see.’’

Penn State completed 24 or 39 throws, but for just six yards per attempt. Explosion-free.

*Maybe this was one of those unfocused, placeholder Saturdays - Pitt gave up some points to Rhode Island, Michigan struggled with Maryland, Miami, as this is written, is getting housed by Middle Tennessee. Georgia struggled for a while with Kent State, for heaven’s sake.

Is that even a real thing - unfocused Saturdays?

Franklin said the week of preparation was very good. He didn’t sense a group becoming too full of itself, but coaches usually say that.

“The game left you saying (something was lacking),’’ he said, “whether it was focus, whether it was scheme, whether it was big-play potential, I’m not sure.’’

*The part of that last quote that made ears perk up was, “whether it was scheme.’’

If Franklin was suggesting the game plan, and/or play-calling, lacked sufficient commitment to the run, it wouldn’t be the first time. If he was sending a message to offensive coordinator Mike Yurich, that surely wasn’t a first, either.

“We’ve got to make sure that we can consistently run the ball against whoever we play,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve got to find a way to run to stay on schedule and be as efficient as we can.’’

“We have to be able to run and pass effectively, and I think when we get out of whack, it’s too much of one compared to the other.’’

OK, but when, since Joe Paterno coached here, has it been too much run?