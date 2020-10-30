From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Longest current regular-season winning streaks: Elco (13), Warwick (8), Lampeter-Strasburg (6). … Longest current losing streaks: McCaskey (23), Northern Lebanon (10), Penn Manor (7), Lancaster Catholic (6), Elizabethtown (5).

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

BONUS NUGGET — Friday's Garden Spot at Octorara crossover game was called off because of coronavirus concerns at Garden Spot. Octorara quickly added a game for Friday at 7 p.m. at West Chester Henderson. The Warriors are 0-3 and play in the Ches-Mont League, Octorara's former home. ... Henderson's game against Sun Valley on Friday was postponed because of COVID closures at Sun Valley. ... The Warriors' three losses this season were against Kennett (30-22), Unionville (41-13) and West Chester East (28-7). Henderson went 3-8 last fall. ... While Octorara and Henderson are former Ches-Mont neighbors, this will be their first meeting in a varsity football game; they were never in the same division in league play before Octorara joined the L-L League in 2018. ... Henderson's last L-L League opponent? Solanco, and the Golden Mules and the Warriors split a home-and-home nonleague series, with Solanco winning in 2015 (28-7) and Henderson won in 2014 (35-0).

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz leads the league in pass completions (89) and pass attempts (177) as the Falcons have gone more vertical this fall. … Manheim Central QB Judd Novak leads the league in passing yards (1,266) and TD throws (16) — coming off his whopper 354-yard, 6-TD performance in a win over Elizabethtown last week. Those were the most passing yards and most TD tosses in a game by any L-L QB this season. … Warwick QB Joey McCracken (976 passing yards) needs 24 yards and Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez (907 passing yards) needs 93 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark this season.

3. Three L-L League backs have 100-plus carries so far this season, and interestingly, they’re all quarterbacks: Solanco’s Mason St. Clair (120 carries for 478 yards, 4.0 avg., 9 TD), Elco’s Braden Bohannon (110 carries for 802 yards, 7.3 avg., 15 TD) and Garden Spot’s Jesse Martin (104 carries for 460 yards, 4.4 avg., 6 TD) all have triple-digit keepers, and Bohannon’s 802 ground yards are tops in the league. … Which L-L League non-quarterbacks have the most touches? Octorara RB Mike Trainor (96 carries for 685 yards, 7.1 avg., 10 TD), Warwick RB Colton Miller (92 carries for 656 yards, 7.1 avg., 20 TD) and Penn Manor’s Isaiah Stoltzfus (90 carries for 357 yards, 4.0 avg., 4 TD).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage