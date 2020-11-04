From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

UPDATE: Warwick's District 3 Class 5A home playoff game against New Oxford is now Saturday at 7 p.m. Warwick is dealing with coronavirus issues in its school district, with activities being canceled until Saturday morning. So the Warriors and Colonials will square off Saturday night.

1. ELCO, WARWICK PREPPING FOR SEMIFINALS: It’s already been a strange season, so why not an extra week off for Elco, which was idle back in Week 7 because of a scheduling tweak. The Raiders were supposed to play Donegal in their league-mandated crossover game last week, but the Indians bumped up their Section 3 makeup game vs. Ephrata, leaving Elco without a game. Instead of scrambling around to add a game on the fly, the Raiders took the week off to rest, and to prep for Friday’s D3-4A semifinal showdown against Northern York. … Some fun Elco numbers: The Raiders are averaging 386 yards a game — fourth-best in the L-L League — and Elco has amassed 2,108 rushing yards, and that’s No. 1 in the league, even though the Raiders have played one less game than practically everyone else. That’s pretty impressive, and speaks to Elco’s dominating success on the ground — and up front, where the Raiders’ O-line (anchored by wily vets Ben Wargo and Logan Tice) has won a lot of line-of-scrimmage hand-to-hand combat battles this fall. … Elco has been equally stingy on the defensive side of the ball; the Raiders are yielding just 186 yards a game, and that’s No. 2 in the league. And Elco has given up only 541 rushing yards — just 90 yards a game against. Again, that’s in six games, one less than most L-L League teams at this point. But still, that’s a pretty gnarly number. … So what should Northern York expect? Elco QB Braden Bohannon (league-best 802 rushing yards, 15 TD keepers) making reads out of the Veer, sharing the ball with a stable of capable backs. And an opportunistic Raiders’ D that is bottling up the run at the point of attack. … Warwick heads into its D3-5A semifinal showdown against New Oxford with one of the hottest offenses around; the Warriors are the only team in the L-L League with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,306) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,483) and Warwick is gouging out 398 yards a game, No. 3 in the league — plus 44 points a night for good measure. … Balance, balance and more balance for this crew, who can hit you up top with all-state QB Joey McCracken (1,163 passing yards, 11 TD) or stick it on the ground and ride bell-cow RB Colton Miller (774 rushing yards, league-best 21 TD runs). … The Warriors’ D has also been air-tight, as Warwick is allowing only 207 yards a game, and that’s third-best in the league. The Warriors have given up a league-low 451 passing yards, which speaks to Warwick’s secondary play and how much pressure the Warriors have applied to opposing quarterbacks. … D-backs Adam Martin (3 INT) and Cooper Eckert (2 INT) have been steady in the back, and all-state safety Caleb Schmitz is as good as it gets in the roaming department, cheating up to make sticks and helping out in coverage; his 28 tackles are fourth-most on the team, and opposing quarterbacks simply don’t throw his way if he’s over the top on a particular receiver. … New Oxford’s bread and butter? Its passing attack, fueled by QB Connor Beans, who has five scholarship offers in his back pocket. This game could hinge on how well he handles Warwick’s blitz package, and if he can put up a zero in the interception column. Oh yeah, New Oxford’s defensive front must also find a way to solve Warwick’s rugged O-line, anchored by Wisconsin commit OT Nolan Rucci. Those guys have kept McCracken clean, and have blown open monster holes aplenty for Miller so far this fall.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. When Lancaster Catholic visits Annville-Cleona for a crossover game on Friday, two of the best specialists in the L-L League will be squaring off. Crusaders’ K-P Daniel Mueller and Little Dutchmen K-P Mac Plummer were both all-state performers last year. … Mueller has drilled five field goals this season, and those makes came in two games: He had a 33-yarder and a 29-yarder in an OT loss against Juniata, and Mueller boomed three field goals last week — from 41, 23 and 22 yards out — in Catholic’s 15-12 win over Lebanon. The 22-yarder was the game-winner in OT for the Crusaders. … Plummer, meanwhile, has been dealing with an injury he suffered last month in soccer, so his stats don’t look quite the same; he’s made just one field goal this season — a 48-yarder vs. Elco, the second-longest FG in the L-L League this fall — and he’s averaging 31.5 yards per punt. … Either way, don’t let any of the stats fool you; Mueller and Plummer are two of the best around, and there’s a pretty good chance their right legs will go a long way in determining Friday’s winner.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. Conestoga Valley is riding its best streak since 2018, when the Buckskins had a 4-game winning tear during a 5-1 getaway. CV will go for its fourth win in a row on Friday when Penn Manor comes to Witmer for a late-add nonleague game. … The Comets are also feeling frisky, after holding off Solanco 21-20 at the wire last week for their first victory this season. FYI: The Bucks beat the Golden Mules 31-7 two weeks back. … Priority No. 1 for Penn Manor is slowing down CV’s offense, which has been putting up all kinds of crooked numbers here lately. We’ll see if the Bucks’ leading rusher, RB Booper Johnson (435 rushing yards, 4 TD), returns on Friday after leaving last week’s 35-0 whitewash win over McCaskey with an injury. … Nick Tran and Jaiyell Plowden stepped in and stepped up in Johnson’s stead; Tran rushed for 87 yards and two scores and Plowden galloped for 73 yards and two scores of his own vs. McCaskey. … Safe to say Penn Manor’s D will need a big effort here, so keep an eye on a trio of Comets’ defensive stalwarts to make plays: D-end Ben Weaver (6 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack last week vs. Solanco) and ‘backers Colt Barley (9 tackles, 1 for a loss vs. Solanco) and Max Jesberger (13 tackles vs. Solanco) can’t let CV QB Macoy Kneisley (545 passing yards, 4 TD) get cozy in the pocket and pick out his weapons, like leading receiver Zach Fisher (15-315, 21 yards a catch, 3 TD). ... FYI: Penn Manor and CV still have one game to go after Friday's clash; on Nov. 13, the Comets have a makeup Section 1 game on the docket vs. McCaskey, while CV will take on Daniel Boone in a nonleague tussle. CV-DB was originally scheduled for way back in Week 1, but the Bucks had to PPD over coronavirus protocols.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage