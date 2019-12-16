After a breakout season outdoors, Warwick junior Nate Good launched into the indoor track and field season with a first-place finish at the VaultWorX pole vault meet Saturday in Camp Hill.
Good tied for third place in the pole vault at the Lancaster-Lebanon League meet before capturing the District Three title and a state medal in the high jump. He cleared 14 feet, 8 inches at the indoor opener Saturday, topping the day's top efforts from Bermudian Springs' Kolt Byers (14-2) and Hershey's Justin Rogers (13-8).
Central Dauphin's Gabriella Reece won the girls event, clearing 11-8. VaultWorX has additional indoor meets scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 22.
Sprinters shine at Alvernia
Lancaster-Lebanon League sprinters surged in the 60-meter dash at Saturday's Alvernia Holiday Classic. McCaskey's Dejon Manning clocked in at 6.93 seconds to win the boys final that featured five L-L League sprinters, including McCaskey's Da'Avionce Rodriguez (fourth, 7.13) and Amere Dickinson (fifth, 7.29), and Solanco's Colin Althoff (seventh, 7.58) and Ryan Vanover (eighth, 7.85).
Althoff also finished second in the 200-meter dash (24.07) and third in the 400-meter dash (53.02), and McCaskey's Manning, Rodriguez, Dickinson and Angel Valentin finished second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:38.54) to the team from Wilson (1:35.36).
Solanco's Katie Urbine won the girls 60-meter final at 8.02, more than a tenth of a second ahead of Twin Valley's Jackie Goebel (8.13). Urbine's teammate, Faith Roth, finished sixth (8.50).
First marks for top throwers
Two of the L-L League's top boys throwers faced off in the shot put at Alvernia. Cocalico's Brock Gingrich finished second (52 feet, 1 inch), and Northern Lebanon's Dylan Lambrecht finished third (51-9). Notre Dame-Green Pond's Thomas Kitchell, the PIAA's outdoor silver medalist, won the event with a throw of 54-10.
Solanco's Greta Plechner highlighted the L-L League girls' performances at Alvernia. The junior cleared 4-10 to finish second in the high jump to Wilson's Fiona Barry (5-0).
Results
VaultWorX Meet No. 1 (Full Results)
BOYS
Warwick
Nate Good — first (14-8)
Alvernia Holiday Classic (Full Results)
BOYS
Cocalico
Brock Gingrich — shot put, second (52-1)
Lancaster Mennonite
Myles Jones — 60-meter dash, 13th (7.70); 200-meter dash, 27th (26.32)
Tyler Mangiovi — 60-meter dash, 14th (7.73)
McCaskey
Amere Dicksinson — 60-meter dash, fifth (7.29 final, 7.24 prelim)
Dejon Manning — 60-meter dash, first (6.93 final, 6.98 prelim)
Da'Avionce Rodriguez — 60-meter dash, fourth (7.19 final, 7.10 prelim)
4x200-meter relay — Da'Avionce Rodriguez, Dejon Manning, Angel Valentin and Amere Dickinson, second (1:38.54)
Northern Lebanon
Dylan Lambrecht — shot put, third (51-9)
Solanco
Colin Althoff — 60-meter dash, seventh (7.58 final, 7.35 prelim); 200-meter dash, second (24.07); 400-meter dash, third (53.02)
Daniel Althoff — shot put, 10th (33-4)
Ian Althoff — 60-meter dash, 25th (7.97); 200-meter dash, 18th (26.44)
Brandon Daniel-Morales — 800-meter run, 13th (2:23.67); 1,600-meter run, eighth (5:19.07)
Nathan Eller — 1,600-meter run, 11th (5:36.16); 3,000-meter run, sixth (11:21.49)
James Hartigan — 800-meter run, 27th (2:47.88); 1,600-meter run, 20th (6:04.39)
Joey Hartigan — 800-meter run, 21st (2:37.86); 1,600-meter run, 13th (5:44.02)
Sean Keller — 800-meter run, 18th (2:33.71); 1,600-meter run, 16th (5:52.29)
Mike Morales — 60-meter dash, 30th (8.69); 200-meter dash, 26th (30.67)
Logan Peace — 60-meter dash, 27th (8.08)
Jonathan Revolorio-Morales — 60-meter dash, 17th (7.77); 200-meter dash, ninth (25.42)
Marvin Revolorio-Morales — pole vault, fifth (9-0)
Chris Roblero — 60-meter dash, 19th (7.82); 200-meter dash, eighth (25.33); long jump, third (18-2)
Kyle Stively — 400-meter dash, 16th (1:01.06); 800-meter run, 11th (2:20.83)
Ryan Vanover — 60-meter dash, eighth (7.85 final, 7.53 prelim)
GIRLS
Cocalico
Ella High — shot put, 10th (25-10)
Solanco
Renee Althoff — 60-meter dash, 15th (9.09); 200-meter dash, 17th (32.37)
Haley Byers — 60-meter dash, 18th (9.38); 200-meter dash, 13th (31.59); 400-meter dash, 13th (1:14.04)
Jaden Forren — 60-meter dash, 17th (9.18); 200-meter dash, 15th (31.94); 400-meter dash, eighth (1:10.71)
Greta Plechner — high jump, second (4-10)
Faith Roth — 60-meter dash, sixth (8.50 final, 8.55 prelim); 200-meter dash, seventh (29.09)
Katie Urbine — 60-meter dash, first (8.02 final, 8.18 prelim); pole vault, third (8-6)