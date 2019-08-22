Second outings, whether for a band, writer, filmmaker or football team, are looked at from the inside as an opportunity to grow and improve, and often from outside influences in anticipation of a backslide.
As the Octorara Braves embark on their second season in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the experience gained by the nine starters returning on both offense and defense the first time around should help immeasurably in avoiding any of the latter for a team that went 2-7 in Section Three last year.
“Last year, we were just trying to compete, but this year, we’re trying to win,” senior guard/linebacker Colby Wrigley said.
Senior tight end/defensive end Matt Keating echoed the sentiment.
“Last year it was more just to see who we’re up against and what to watch for,” he said. “Now, we know what to expect and we can compete with these teams.”
About the offense
Senior quarterbacks Nick Mattingly and Jansen Schempp are back sharing snaps, and are joined by returning starters at all the skill positions. Sophomore running back Michael Trainor (73 carries, 375 yards) and tight end Keating (17 receptions, 200 yards) return with Schempp (21 receptions, 286 yards, three touchdowns) and Mattingly (8 receptions, 179 yards, 2 touchdowns) lining up wide when not under center, along with sophomore Caleb Rising.
The running game, lead by the two QBs, will benefit from the return of four of last years five starters on the O-line: senior Wrigley, junior Aidan Ross and sophomores Angel Mauricio and Kaden King.
Of his quarterbacks, coach Jed King said, “They both can run the full complement of offense when they’re playing quarterback and I think that really throws teams for a loop. We’re running an offense that I feel this year is going to keep teams off balance with different sets and we have a lot of guys who can carry the ball out of those sets. So it’s going to be a little bit more unpredictable.”
About the defense
Two-way players Trainor (54 tackles), Schempp (50 tackles) and Mattingly (21 tackles, 2 interceptions) anchor a defensive backfield that should be a strength this year.
Senior linebackers Wrigley (45 tackles, one sack), Logan Forte (22 tackles) and Nick McCaw (20 tackles, one sack) and defensive tackle Matt Joe (12 tackles) along with returning DT Ross (16 tackles) and DEs Keating (13 tackles) and King (15 tackles).
Key to the season
Octorara led Section Three last year in both turnovers given up (23) and taken away (17).
“Those are two things that we practice every single day with our skill kids and our line guys,” King said.
“We practice to create turnovers, and we practice to protect the football and get the football out. We believe turnovers win football games and so that’s one of our main focuses.”
Final word
“We had a pretty big senior class graduate in our last year in the Ches-Mont League,” King said. “So we came in with a lot of inexperienced guys and we didn’t score a ton of points. That’s going to change because these guys have been on the field, they gained the confidence from playing last year and competing and battling.
“I think that they’re ready for this next step.”