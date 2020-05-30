The death of George Floyd has rocked America, and roused the Twitter feed of Penn State football coach James Franklin from its usual messages of uplift and enthusiasm.

Floyd, an African-American, was arrested for alleged check forgery in Minneapolis May 25. During the arrest, a local police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned Floyd, already handcuffed, to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd cried for help and said he was struggling to breathe.

Floyd became unresponsive, and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

“My heart is broken and my beliefs have been challenged and my emotions are raw,’’ Franklin wrote Saturday. “These senseless deaths are a symptom of a larger problem and in moments like this silence is deafening indifference.’’

Franklin referred to recent violent deaths of African-Americans, such as Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed 25 year-old who was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia in February, and Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old woman fatally shot by Louisville, Ky. police in March while serving a “no-knock,’’ search warrant.

“The direction of our country generally concerns me for the health and well-being of the young men I have devoted my life and career to leading,’’ Franklin wrote. “The idea that they can have their lives stolen from them before they get a chance to leave the mark on the world is unconscionable.’’

Franklin is the first African-American head football coach in Penn State history. His players have been victimized in racially-tinged incidents of late which were far less serious and violent as the above, but disturbing nonetheless.

In October, Dave Petersen, 78, a Penn State alumnus from the Johnstown area, wrote a letter to Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland brutally criticizing Petersen’s appearance - Sutherland wears his hair in long dreadlocks - and generally criticizing the appearance of Nittany Lion players and the optics of the program.

Franklin used the opening statement of his weekly press conference that week for a defense of Sutherland, whose teammates also publicly rallied around him.

On May 24, Penn State defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins shared via Twitter an incident in which he stopped for gas and made eye contact with a white male Hawkins estimated to be about 30.

“He stared longer than I thought was normal, but I thought nothing of it,’’ Hawkins wrote. “I’m a larger man in all Penn State gear, so maybe he knew I played ball. As I walked, though, he yelled ‘(Expletive) you! You black (expletive).”

Hawkins wrote that as he pumped his gas, the man maneuvered his vehicle near him and stared. Hawkins could hear, “some sort of hate speech blasting when he pulled up.”

The incident didn’t escalate beyond that. Hawkins is apparently OK. Emotionally at least, his coach is not.

“I am encouraged by the faces of change I see every time I look at our team,’’ Franklin wrote. “It’s with love respect and appreciation that I am praying for all of us in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.’’