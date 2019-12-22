Penn State is this bowl season’s odd-team-out.

Since the college football playoff begin in 2014, one Power Five conference team - usually a brand name with a top-10 national ranking - is mandated to face a “Group of Five,’’ team in one of the “New Year’s Six,’’ bowls.

This season, Penn State (No. 10 in the country in the final CFP committee ranking) was nosed out for the Rose Bowl by No. 8 Wisconsin, and for the Orange Bowl by No. 9 Florida. Thus, it’s the Cotton Bowl, at Jerry World, vs. American Athletic Conference champion Memphis.

It’s a noon kick Saturday. So New Year’s Six but not New Year’s Day, and a preliminary to Saturday’s main events, the national semifinal games of the playoff.

And as unfair as it is and as harsh as it may sound, nobody signs up to play for Penn State dreaming of facing in a bowl game against Memphis.

As for Memphis, as Penn State coach James Franklin put in Friday, “Obviously, (this is) the biggest bowl game in the university's history,’’ adding that, “One of the big factors in these games is mentality. And obviously, for them, playing in the biggest bowl game in the history of the university sets a mentality.’’

Beyond that, most of Memphis’ players were not recruited by the likes of Tennessee or Alabama or Georgia or Clemson. Or Penn State. They all think they should have been.

In other words, this game somes with built-in motivation for one side. For the other side, not so much.

The history, admittedly short, of the odd-man-out vs. Group of Five bowl matchup bears that out.

There have been five of them. In all five, the Power Five team was the Las Vegas favorite. But the Group of Five team has won three of them: No. 20 Boise State over No. 10 Arizona 38-30 in the 2015 (2014 season) Fiesta; No. 14 Houston over No. 9 Florida State in the 2016 Peach; and No. 12 UCF, a 10-point underdog, 34-27 over Auburn in the 2018 Peach.

The other two were competitive, No. 8 Wisconsin over No. 15 Western Michigan in the ‘17 Cotton and last year, when No. 11 LSU beat UCF 40-32. That last one was the only one in which the Power Five team wasn’t ranked higher.

This Cotton Bowl appears to fall into the pattern. It’s No. 10 vs. No. 17. Penn State is a 7-point favorite. Memphis is 12-1. Its schedule ranks 62nd-toughest in the country by teamrankings.com, but the Tigers did pull off something formidable, beating No. 21 Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks, the last two weeks of the season, the latter with the AAC championship on the line.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It’s a team that can certainly beat Penn State if the intangibles, the want-to, aren’t equal.

And Penn State’s on-paper motivation is, ...

“There's an understanding of expectation and standard of how we do things,’’ Franklin said. “But at the end of the day the most important thing is, after that game, we're putting bowl champions on our rings, bringing that trophy back to the facility and sending these seniors out the right way and also providing some momentum going into the offseason.’’

Is that enough?