HARRISBURG — You don’t see many offensive lineman/point guards, but that’s the role Devin Atkinson had for Lancaster Catholic in football season, and the role he had to have in the Crusaders’ 48-30 defeat of Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg Saturday.

“I’m usually not dribbling the ball up the court,’’ Atkinson admitting after scoring 15 points and settling the Crusaders’ down against a very aggressive defense.

“It was a little different tonight, with the pressure they gave us.’’

It was a lot different than the last time these clubs got together, a 61-59 Catholic win in overtime for the District Three Class 4A championship.

Catholic (6-1) is rolling again. McDevitt (0-2) is rebuilding a bit. Its best player, senior forward Kenyon Elliott, missed the game with an ankle injury, leaving McDevitt short on firepower.

Elliott has been bothered by the ankle for a while, and lacked explosiveness in McDevitt’s season opener with Susquehanna Township. Coach Mike Gaffey decided to shut him down for, perhaps, a week or so.

“We saw Lancaster Catholic on tape. They looked fantastic,’’ Gaffey said. “We decided, let’s shut (Elliott) down today, let’s shut him down Monday, when it might snow.’’

As a result, Gaffey said, “There was pressure on guys to do things they’re not ready to do yet.’’

Everybody on both sides defended. Catholic wobbled with the ball early, but its coach, Joe Klazas, called time barely three minutes in and moved Atkinson out front, with the ball in his hands.

The Crusaders gradually found a little traction. They led 21-15 at halftime, and put together an 8-0 run, on four straight hoops at the rim, two of them by Ross Conway, to break it open midway through the third quarter.

Catholic was effectively mixing some trapping variations in with their man-to-man. McDevitt went six minutes without scoring, managed just two third-quarter points, and finished the game with just eight field goals.

Several Crusaders - Conway and senior big Jaxon Weyforth, in particular - appear to have made big leaps forward despite all that currently stands in the way of that.

“The improvement of some of these guys is insane,’’ Atkinson said. “We maybe don’t have the inside game like we did last year, but we’re a quicker team, and we’re definitely a scrappier team.’’

Catholic is ahead of the curve. They look to have enough size, depth, shooters, defenders and togetherness to stay ahead of it.

“I’m a little surprised,’’ Klazas admitted. “It’s a great start. I love our schedule. It’s been competitive, so our practices have been competitive, and we’ve come into the games prepared.’’