Is Penn State basketball on the verge?
It felt that way, during the Nittany Lions’ riveting, 89-86 defeat of 23rd-ranked Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia Saturday.
Of course, it felt that way a year ago, when Penn State beat Michigan State in the same building.
Yet coach Pat Chambers is still looking for his first NCAA Tournament bid in his ninth season on the job.
“The goal has always been to be a top 25 team, and to find success, and to go to the NCAA tournament consistently,’’ Chambers said Saturday, reciting the obvious.
This year seems, at long last, like a decisive step. Penn State is 12-2, ranked 21st. But the operative word is “seems.’’
Of the Lions’ 17 remaining games, seven are against teams ranked 24th or better in the respected Ken Pomeroy rankings, six of them ranked higher than Penn State.
That doesn’t include two meetings with Minnesota, which beat No. 3 Ohio State by 13 Dec. 15. It doesn’t include two with Indiana, which beat Florida State, No. 13 by KenPom, by 16 Dec. 3.
The Big Ten, right now, is better in basketball than football.
This team, this roster, doesn’t read like a beginning. Lamar Stevens, the all-Big Ten forward, will be a pro next year. Mike Watkins, the erratic big who was huge in the Michigan State win a year ago, is a fifth-year senior.
The rest of the rotation in a bunch of guards and smaller wings with varying strengths and weaknesses, including a fifth-year senior transfer from Oklahoma State (Curtis Jones, Jr.) and a sophomore transfer from St. Bonaventure (Isaiah Brockington) who had only mid-major offers out of high school.
It is of course rare for an NBA-level player to stay in college four years.
“We’ve finally gotten to the point where Lamar Stevens stays, and what a powerful statement that is,’’ Chambers said. “Mike Watkins remains loyal, and we remain loyal to him. Curtis Jones is not coming here unless those guys are here.’’
Stevens and Watkins and Brockington are among six Lions from the Philadelphia area. In the stands Saturday were recruits like Rashool Diggins, a top 100 class of 2021 guard from Archbishop Wood in Philly, John Camden, a top-100 2021 6-7 forward from Archbishop Carroll, and DuJuan Wagner, Jr. (yes, DuJuan’s son and Milt’s grandson), from Camden, N. J., already getting looks as a high school freshman.
You could’ve believed Penn State was Duke or Kansas from the crowd and the energy in the room Saturday. It’s rarely, if ever, like that at the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State’s on-campus facility, which seats 15,261.
“I don’t think you’re going to see (the impact of Saturday’s game) right away, but I think you’re going to see it in recruiting,’’ Chambers said.
“You’re going to see it as far as people coming out to the BJC.’’
Ohio State comes to the BJC Jan. 18. It’s reportedly a sellout and tickets were going on Stubhub Sunday for as much as $384.31.
“They say Penn State is a football school,’’ Chambers said in a TV interview immediately after the game Saturday. “Looks like it likes basketball too."
Likes. Love is a work in progress.