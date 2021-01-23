Although one squad is rebuilding and the other has great numbers, anytime Cocalico and Ephrata get together in the pool is fun.

Saturday the two met again for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two meet in what is the home pool for both schools, the Ephrata recCenter.

"We know that team really well because we share a pool, so it gets personal — in a great way," Cocalico coach Wendy Enck said. "It's Ephrata. Regardless, they always come for that meet."

Some of the atmosphere was tempered this year as some of the swimmers had to remain in the balcony to keep the numbers on the deck down. Plus, Ephrata won both boys and girls meets handily — 120-42 on the boys’ side and 124-42 on the girls’ — keeping things calmer than normal.

Mountaineers coach Mickey Molchany said his team is as deep as it's been in his six years at the helm.

"Between last year and this year the boys side is pretty comparable; the girls side, we’re definitely deeper," he said.

Still, there is a rivalry.

"My first years their girls were top dogs and we were second so that was a high-energy meet for the girls,” Molchany said. "When our girls took over there were two or three years pretty close, then it shifted to the boys. I have double (Enck’s) team. Two years ago we had nine boys, now we have 17."

The numbers are down for the Eagles, who lost a combined 12 seniors from last year's squads, plus had others who did not come out for the team because of COVID-19. Enck described it as a rebuilding year at Cocalico, but the swimmers' times are getting better despite everything.

"I assumed we'd be down this year because of the circumstances but I am pleasantly surprised with how they are doing," the coach said.

Meanwhile the Mountaineers are running strong at the top of the Section Two boys’ and girls’ standings.

However, that does mean that Enck is envious of her rivals’ success.

"Both (of Ephrata's) boys and girls are deep and I couldn't be happier for them," she said. "I'm an Ephrata girl. I have Ephrata roots. You always have to be happy for them. I think sharing a pool you have a mutual respect. You've got to love it. Some of the best sportsmanship comes from swimming.”

Meet of the week

The Penn Manor boys topped Hempfield on Tuesday by a narrow 84-79 margin, thanks to the foursome of Jayden Almodovar, Jack Garvey, Pan Kunyu and Wesley Kendig teaming to win the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Comet boys were boosted by winning all three relay events.

Girls honor roll

Warwick has six of the league’s top times heading into the weekend. Melanie Hahn posted best times in the 200 individual medley (2:14.45) and 100 freestyle (55.77). Teammate Izzy Miller sits atop the 100 butterfly (1:00.79) and Hannah Greenway tops the 50 free (25.13). The Warriors also lead the way in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Manheim Township has not one, but two teams in the top five in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Boys honor roll

Ephrata's Thomas McGillan has shown freestyle speed short or long this season, leading the way in three events, the 200 free (1:45.60), the 50 free (21.36) and 100 free (47.30).

Township's Henry Gingrich has his name all over the honor roll, starting with being a member of the three fastest relays so far. Gingrich teamed with Graham Calhoun, Luka Brandsema and Connor Paladino in the medley (1:40.18). Paladino, Justin Fuentes and Alonso Borrero teamed with Gingrich in the 200 free relay (1:31.70). In a blazing 3:24.78, Gingrich, Calhoun, Ryan Maietta and Sean Cliff are the fastest 400 free relay team.

Looking ahead

Elizabethtown has three meets coming up this week, all important in Section Two. The Bears will head to Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday, then will face Cocalico on Wednesday. The busy week concludes when currently undefeated Elizabethtown swims against section front-runner Ephrata on Saturday.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L swimming for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.