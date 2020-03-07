Tobye Vogel was worried.
Her 7-year-old daughter, Bella, was playing soccer with her older brother, Brae, and his friends … and well, let's just say they were treating Bella like one of the boys.
“Oh, they pushed her around,” Tobye recalled. “And she'd get up, and she would shove them, and kick the ball at them … and then we thought, 'OK, she's fine.' ”
As it turned out, Tobye's instinct couldn't have been better. Because Bella, six years later, has combined her rough-and-tumble side with the kinds of athletic skills that open doors.
For Bella, of Washington Boro, that means a chance to play for Atlantis Rugby, an internationally known club that is fielding the first Under-14 girls team in its 34-year history.
Bella, a home-schooled seventh-grader, plays locally with the Penn Legacy club. But she spent this weekend with some of her new Atlantis teammates at a tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. She'll be headed to Orlando, Florida, for another one in mid-April.
“She's confident, she's disciplined, she's motivated,” said Joe Capp, her Penn Legacy coach. “She loves a challenge, she loves adventure. Like a lot of rugby girls who can think outside the box, they're not tying themselves down to a sport that everyone expects them to play.”
She caught the eyes of Atlantis scouts at a November camp in West Chester, playing against older girls. One day last month, Capp got three calls asking about her, and Bella got a birthday present she'll never forget.
Capp, who has coached Bella for three years, notes that her soccer background has helped make her a better rugger. It shows in her ability to drop-kick with either foot, a highly valued skill in rugby. Meanwhile, she's also known for her tackling, which apparently is just plain fun for Bella.
“I like the contact, and I feel like the camaraderie on the (rugby) team is a lot different than on other teams,” she said. “The other (rugby) teams you play against are all tough, but after you play, they're all nice to each other.”
Bella's daily schedule speaks loudly to her discipline and motivation. Between breakfast and school, there are morning feedings at Bev's Animal Kingdom, where she and Tobye care for a variety of discarded animals. There are turkeys, chickens, a cow and even Bella's sometime training partner, a young donkey named Poppy. That's short for Jalapeno Popper, by the way.
After four to five hours of school work, it's weight training or practice for both soccer and rugby. Bella does each sport on alternate days, doesn't practice on Fridays, and plays games on Saturdays. Also, there are evening feedings at the animal shelter, which brings us to Bella's long-term goal of playing Olympic rugby.
“The reason I want to be famous,” she said, “is because I want to have an animal shelter when I get older, and have it be super big, with farm animals.”
You might say she's already got a fan club.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.