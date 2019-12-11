President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence talked to thousands of supporters at a rally held at Hershey's Giant Center Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Trump touting the great things about Pennsylvania referenced, the Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania steel and Hershey's chocolate.
He then mention the Penn State mascot, which he mispronounced calling them the "Nittley Lions." He then corrected himself on the second reference.
Here's video of Pence, who introduced Trump, followed by the President's "Nittley Lion" line.
Trump begins his speech in Hershey by shouting out a college mascot he refers to as "the Nittley Lions" 😬 pic.twitter.com/BarPfaeINh— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019
#NittlyLions pic.twitter.com/4RN4RzC8Rs— Edward Anderson (@ReadWryt) December 11, 2019
Yes, those famous “Nitly Lions”. 🙄— Avila’s Inner Monologue (@edwood_not) December 11, 2019