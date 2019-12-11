Trump/Pence Rally 2020
Campaign rally for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday December 10, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence talked to thousands of supporters at a rally held at Hershey's Giant Center Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Trump touting the great things about Pennsylvania referenced, the Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania steel and Hershey's chocolate. 

He then mention the Penn State mascot, which he mispronounced calling them the "Nittley Lions." He then corrected himself on the second reference.

Here's video of Pence, who introduced Trump, followed by the President's "Nittley Lion" line.

