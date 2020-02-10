Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball quarterfinal between McCaskey and Lancaster Catholic pretty much had it.

The pair of teams from schools located less than two miles from each other

battled in front of a rowdy, loud, sold-out crowd inside Lancaster Catholic’s Berger Gym. There were 12 lead changes by the end. Lancaster Catholic ultimately prevailed, 63-57.

“This was historic,” 15th-year Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas said afterward. “In my playing days and my coaching days I don’t recall this gym being that loud.”

Lancaster Catholic (20-3) topped McCaskey (15-8) for the just second time in 10 league playoff meetings. The only other Crusaders group to do it was the undefeated 2003 state title team. The Crusaders also improved to 5-1 in games decided by single-digit margins this season.

With the win, Lancaster Catholic advanced to the L-L semifinals for the third time in four years and 11th time overall. The Crusaders will face Warwick in Wednesday’s semifinals at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m. It'll be a rematch from the highly-entertaining regular season meeting between the clubs from Dec. 28, when the Crusaders edged the Warriors 56-55.

“I’m so pumped,” Crusaders’ junior guard Devin Atkinson said. “Especially after going out in the first round (of league playoffs) last year. I’m so excited to be back.”

The Crusaders got a team effort from Atkinson (15 points, five assists), Calan Titus (11 points), David Kamwanga (10 points, seven rebounds), Trey Wells (nine points, five rebounds) and Denzel Kabasele (nine points, six rebounds).

First half: McCaskey closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 15-10 and pushed its largest advantage to 19-13 at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter when Klazas called a timeout.

“The one thing we said at the timeout was there was too much hesitation with the shots,” Klazas said. “We said, ‘If you’re going to hesitate, don’t shoot it.’ We came out, we were coming off screens and they were shooting with no hesitation. Shooting in rhythm makes a huge difference.”

Out of the timeout, Lanacaster Catholic went on a 9-0 run with three-straight 3-pointers to go back in front, 22-19. Atkinson had two of those trays.

“At first we were a little scared to shoot because we wanted to slow things down and work the ball around," Atkinson said. "I think we were a little scared to shoot. And people were still a little nervous. We finally started to settle down and get confident.”

Over the final three quarters, the Crusaders shot a red-hot 75 percent beyond the arc (6 of 8) and 80.8 percent from the floor (21 of 26).

A Titus runner in the lane later gave Lancaster Catholic a 26-25 edge going into intermission.

Second half: The Crusaders used a 9-2 spurt out of halftime and three times led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, in part by consistently attacking the rim.

“We wanted to be more aggressive,” Klazas said. “We wanted to make sure we were attacking, have a good movement, have some opportunity with dump-down, kick-out stuff. ...That’s something that can be a strength for us as far as attacking the basket and getting opportunities off of that.”

McCaskey used a 10-0 run from the 1:13 mark of the third quarter to the 5:08 mark of the fourth quarter to take the lead back, 49-48. Three lead changes later, a Nevin Roman layup put Lancaster Catholic back up for good, 54-52, with 3:34 remaining.

Down 60-57 with 1:39 left, McCaskey missed their final four shots of the night.

The Tornado were led by seniors Makai Ortiz-Gray (21 points), Elijah Terry (12 points) and Isaiah Thomas (11 points).

McCaskey will regroup for next week’s District 3-6A first-round playoff matchup with Chambersburg on Feb. 18.

BOX SCORE