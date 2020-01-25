BETHLEHEM — Two teams have dominated the PIAA Class 4A girls basketball playoffs over the past three seasons: Lancaster Catholic, which won state gold in 2018, and Bethlehem Catholic, which won PIAA titles in 2017 and again last March.

Saturday, the Crusaders and the host Golden Hawks squared off in a much-anticipated nonleague clash. And it was Becahi that kept its rock-solid season going.

Abigail Brown scored 14 points and had a pair of back-breaking fourth-quarter stick-backs, Kourtney Wilson added a game-high 15 points, and the Golden Hawks never trailed in a hard-fought 58-43 victory here Saturday afternoon.

“We didn’t come up here for a moral victory,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “It’s not about moral victories. We came here with every expectation of winning the game. We learned a lot. Now hopefully we get them again.”

A rematch, should it pan out, would come later in March in the PIAA-4A playoffs.

Catholic beat Becahi in Lancaster in a nonleague showdown last January, but the Golden Hawks went on to win the state championship, after the Crusaders — riding a PIAA-record 62-game winning streak — were upset in the state quarterfinals.

Becahi went on to win the East bracket, and topped Pittsburgh North Catholic for state gold. The Golden Hawks have picked up right where they left off; coach Jose Medina’s club improved to 18-0 after taming the Crusaders.

Down by as many as 11 points midway through the third quarter, Catholic made a spirited run to get back in it. On consecutive trips late in the third, Bryanna Hicks (team-high 12 points) canned a 3-pointer, and then Naomi Zulueta kissed in a layup in transition and the Crusaders (14-3) were within 37-34 after a 9-0 spree.

“We had them on the ropes there,” Detz noted. “Our pressure was really bothering them.”

“We talked about limiting their transition, and making them beat us in the half court,” Medina said. “I thought their transition game got them back in the game. It’s a 32-minute game when you play them. They keep coming after you. You have to play fast, but you have to play smart against them.”

In the end, Becahi did.

Brown came up with perhaps the two biggest plays of the game to help the Golden Hawks restore order. First, she snared an offensive rebound off a missed foul shot and put it back for a 45-36 lead. And on the Golden Hawks’ next possession, again Brown plucked an offense rebound and stuck it back, and Becahi led 47-36 with 4:28 to play.

“Those were daggers,” Detz conceded.

“Hustle points,” Medina said. “She’s the glue on our team.”

Catholic countered when Sommer Reeser drilled her 200th career 3-pointer. But Becahi’s Keyara Walters drilled a game-icing wing trey for a 54-43 cushion and that was that.

Reeser needs six more treys to set the L-L League’s career record of 205 3-pointers, held by 1989 Columbia grad Stacie Aston.

Villanova recruit and 1,000-point scorer Taliyah Medina chipped in with eight points, and Emily Sekerak came up big on the glass with 12 rebounds for Becahi on Saturday.

“I thought 24 of the 32 minutes, we played exceptional,” Detz said. “But they had an 8-0 run to open the game, and a 7-0 run to end the half. That’s 15 points right there, and that’s too good of a team to only play 24 of 32 minutes against.”

Despite the setback, Catholic remained atop the District Three Class 4A power rankings, as the Crusaders now turn their attention to clinching their third section title and third L-L League championship in a row, and maybe — just maybe — getting another shot at the Golden Hawks.

NOTES: Catholic out-rebounded Becahi 28-27. … Turnovers: Catholic 18, Becahi 17. … After her two game-changing stick-back buckets, Brown helped the Golden Hawks ice it with two more fourth-quarter buckets; her baseline jumper stretched Becahi’s lead to 49-38 with 3:21 to go. … Aston’s 205 career 3’s included a 106-trey season, an L-L League single-season mark; Catholic’s Peyton Jaquis had 103 triples last season in her senior year for the Crusaders.

