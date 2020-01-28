Four days after its first league loss of the season that snapped a 15-game win streak, and three days after being held to a season-low in points, Lancaster Catholic got back on track Tuesday night with an impressive 63-48 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball Section Three/Four crossover victory at Lampeter-Strasburg.
In doing so, the Section Four first-place Crusaders (10-1 league, 17-2 overall) handed Section Three first-place L-S (10-1, 13-6) its first league loss of the year and snapped the Pioneers’ six-game win streak.
“We knew we had to win tonight,” Lancaster Catholic junior guard Devin Atkinson said afterward. “We had a slump last week.”
The Crusaders fell to Octorara last Friday, 63-54, and was held to a season-low in points in Saturday’s 36-31 win over a tough Berks Catholic squad.
“Last week, I don’t know what happened,” Atkinson said. “That wasn’t Crusader basketball. But this really showed that we still got it.”
Atkinson (16 points, nine rebounds) and 6-7 senior guard/forward David Kamwanga (12 points, four rebounds) paced the Crusader attack Tuesday.
The Pioneers, who were missing third-leading scorer Caleb Smoker to illness, were led by senior guard Seth Beers (17 points, three rebounds, two steals).
“We missed Caleb Smoker tonight,” Beers said. “That hurt us. He’s a big part of our team. They just kind of bullied us inside. We weren’t aggressive enough. They had more intensity. I think it’s more of a mental thing for us.”
How it happened: Both teams combined to shoot an icy 31.9 percent from the floor in the first half, with Lancaster Catholic up 26-21 at intermission. A Kamwanga jump shot and 3-pointer to open the third quarter gave the Crusaders their first double-digit lead of the night. And an 8-0 run backended by an Atkinson layup to start the fourth quarter pushed the Crusaders’ advantage to 54-35.
Along the way, the Lancaster Catholic offense did a nice job of handling the Pioneers’ multiple defensive fronts.
“We talked a lot about that the last couple of days,” veteran Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas said. “We have a few different things we can do to attack any type of thing that we saw. A lot of it was just good motion movements, flashing to the ball, keeping good spacing.”
Up next: L-S has already clinched at least a share of the Section Three crown and can win it outright by winning one of its final two league contests. The Pioneers travel to second-place Cocalico on Friday.
Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic can clinch at least a share of the Section Four crown with a victory at Donegal (0-11, 2-18) on Friday.