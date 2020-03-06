PHILADELPHIA — And just like that, Pequea Valley’s cloud-nine, magic-carpet-ride girls basketball season is over.
But it was a heck of a ride for the Braves.
Playing in a PIAA playoff game for the first time in program history on Friday night, PV had a 26-23 halftime lead against Imhotep Charter. But a rash of second-half turnovers spelled doom for PV.
Imhotep, the District 12 runner-up, feasted on 14 third-quarter turnovers, and the Panthers surged past PV 58-47 in a Class 3A first-round game at Abraham Lincoln High School.
PV wrapped up its season 22-8 overall, and was the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five runner-up, league tournament runner-up, and the third-place finisher in the District Three playoffs. The 22 victories are a single-season program record.
“This has been fantastic,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “This group has done so much for us. They really brought the community together, and they’re a tight knit group of kids. What a ride.”
The Braves’ bugaboo here Friday was turnovers — PV turned the ball over 20 times in the second half and 27 times in all — and foul shooting, where the Braves were just 4 for 14 at the line, including 1 for 7 in the second half, when PV went from up 31-27 with 4:32 to go in the third to down 41-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Give them credit,” McDonald said. “They turned us over like crazy. We didn’t lose our heads; we kept our heads up. But we just kind of unraveled there and we couldn’t get it back. But they gave everything they had.”
PV played a spirited first half, and had a 12-6 lead on Abbey Leslie’s wing 3-pointer. But Imhotep (15-13 overall) grabbed a 13-12 lead on Taniyya Finney’s buzzer-beater runner. The Braves pulled ahead behind Rebecca Cox, who had back-to-back buckets in the lane, and PV led 26-23 at the break when Caroline Horst beat the halftime horn with a pull-up jumper in the lane.
Horst had 13 points and eight rebounds and Leslie had 11 points for the Braves.
But the third quarter was a house of horrors for PV, which couldn’t handle Imhotep’s full-court press. Janai Smith scored seven of her 13 points, Ayasha Thomas scored seven of her 11 points, and Alyssa Herder, who scored 16 points, had a pair of buckets off of turnovers and the Panthers had a 41-34 lead through three.
Finney helped Imhotep slam the door with seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a deep trey that stretched the Panthers’ lead to 10. PV crept to within 44-37 on Leslie’s 3-pointer with 5:10 to go, but Imhotep forced six more turnovers and won going away.
