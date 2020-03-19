Every high school spring sport in Pennsylvania is on hiatus for the moment. And it’s still a question mark as to whether or not the season will restart after the two-week hiatus that has come as a result Governor Tom Wolf’s directive of schools being closed during that time period.

But folks out there could probably use a bit of a distraction, including Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse fans. So, for a moment, let’s envision a scenario where the season does get played. In which case, here are five things to watch for in the 2020 L-L girls lacrosse campaign.

Editor's note: The team-by-team preview capsules will be published on the LancasterOnline lacrosse page Friday morning.

1. Manheim Township aims for state gold: Two years ago, Manheim Township became the first District Three team to reach the state championship game. The Blue Streaks returned to the state final again last spring. This year, Manheim Township looks to take the next step and end the season with state gold, a very real possibility considering the Streaks bring back all but one starter. Also, tenth-year coach Mark Pinkerton enters the season four wins shy of career victory No. 150.

2. A new era begins at Hempfield: Claudia Ovchinnikoff, the 1998 NCAA women’s lacrosse Player of the Year and a Temple Hall of Famer, is taking over at Hempfield, filling the shoes of the L-L’s all-time winningest lacrosse coach Elizaberth Erb. And there’s reason to believe Ovchinnikoff is up to the task. In addition to her impressive playing background, Ovchinnikoff coached Lampeter-Strasburg to unprecedented heights the previous two seasons.

3. Cocalico: It’s been eight years since Cocalico last played in a district title game. That drought could end this spring with five L-L all-stars back from last year’s Eagles’ squad that reached the District 3-2A semifinals and state quarterfinals. Also, fifth-year Cocalico coach Courtney Reinhold enters the year one win shy of career victory No. 50.

4. Top returning players: Twenty-six L-L all-stars or honorable mentions from last season return, including Most Valuable Attack Lindsey Durkota at Hempfield and Most Valuable Defender Abby Laubach at Manheim Township. Of last year’s top-20 points leaders, eleven of them are back: Cocalico’s Claire Eberly (100 goals, 36 assists) and Hannah Custer (103 goals, 20 assists), Hempfield’s Durkota (83 goals, 23 assists) and Lizzie Yurchak (98 goals, 26 assists), Manheim Township’s Megan Rice (76 goals, 56 assists) and Taylor Kopan (81 goals, 44 assists), Conestoga Valley’s Abigail Morley (66 goals, 16 assists), Elizabethtown’s Kate Weissend (59 goals, 14 assists), Cedar Crest’s Emily Beard (46 goals, 21 assists) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s McKenna Conklin (45 goals, 16 assists).

5. New coaches: In addition to Ovchinnikoff at Hempfield, three other programs have new coaches: Conestoga Valley (Matt Brubaker), Lampeter-Strasburg (Marshall Krebs) and Penn Manor (Anneli Starry). Brubaker previously coached the CV boys from 2010 to 2015. Starry is a former Penn Manor standout who just wrapped up a four-year playing career at Lock Haven.