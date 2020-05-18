In 1986, Michael Jordan broke his foot.

The people who run the Chicago Bulls and the team’s doctors pleaded with him not to play on it. The team was headed for 50 losses, and was on the borderline between the eighth seed in the playoffs and the draft lottery.

The eight seed meant being fed to the ’86 Boston Celtics, arguably the best team in NBA history. The lottery was a true lottery - unweighted, no ping-pong balls - meaning there was a one-in-seven chance of getting the number one pick.

Playing on a broken foot, basketball history says, is a career risk nothing short of existential.

To put Jordan, then 22, on the court in that context wasn’t questionable or debatable. It was lunacy. Lunacy upon which Jordan, being Jordan, insisted.

Which brings us to the essential moment of “The Last Dance,’’ ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Jordan and the 1998 Bulls that ended its run Sunday night.

Bulls’ owner Jerry Reinsdorf and doctors try explaining to Jordan that if he plays on the foot, there’s a 10 percent chance he’ll aggravate the injury badly enough to end his career.

Jordan scoffs at 10 percent, a puny number.

“You’re not understanding the risk-reward ratio here,’’ Reisndorf says. “If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills, and nine would cure you and one would kill you, would you take a pill?”

Jordan, incredulous: “It depends how (bleeping) bad the headache is!”

And there you have it.

Michael Jordan is the best basketball player ever, perhaps the best player/competitor ever in any American team sport, and a dynamic, engaging, charismatic human being.

He’s also nuts.

The story of the Jordan Bulls is a great one, and “The Last Dance,’’ is tremendous entertainment, destined to be remembered as a touchstone of American life during the pandemic.

The delicious stories within the story: Jordan going to Las Vegas to drag Dennis Rodman back to practice from an in-season “vacation,’’ as Rodman’s girlfriend, Carmen Electra, hides behind a sofa in the hotel room.

The lush and still-seething hatred between the Bulls and the Detroit Pistons they supplanted, and between Jordan and Isiah Thomas. The murder of Jordan’s father. Jerry Krause against the world.

And, in Sunday’s final session, a scoop: The flu-like symptoms Jordan overcame to drag the Bulls to a win in game four of the 1998 Finals were actually food poisoning, from a possibly sinister late-night pizza delivery in Utah.

“The Last Dance,’’ has been dismissed by some as hagiography, but its treatment of Jordan’s blind spots (gambling, lack of social activism, belligerence to teammates) argue against that.

Open questions remain, the biggest of which is how and why a team this successful was blown up so suddenly and completely; in 1999 the Bulls, coached by Tim Floyd, starting Randy Brown and Dickey Simpkins, finished dead last.

Imagine modern media studying those ruins.

As for Jordan, “The Last Dance,’’ compels us to consider a question my wife, barely paying attention, raised Sunday: “Is Michael Jordan an (bleep)?”

Further, if Michael Jordan is a bleep, what does that make us?

The late, great David Foster Wallace once called great athletes “our culture’s holy men.’’

“They give themselves over to a pursuit,” he wrote, “endure great privation and pain to actualize themselves at it, and enjoy a relationship to 'excellence' and 'perfection' that we admire and reward and like to watch, even though we have no inclination to walk that road ourselves.

“In other words, they do it for us, sacrifice themselves for our redemption.”

We ask for this. It entertains us. Do you feel redeemed?