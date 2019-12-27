I’ve been thinking for a while about writing a column on the Philadelphia Flyers, but decided to wait until I saw if their successful start held up.
There’s still more than half the regular season to go, and the team plays in a very tough division, so earning a playoff spot won’t be easy.
But this appears to be a very different club from a year ago — a significantly better one, in fact.
I think the transformation from an older, veteran squad without many homegrown players is now complete. For years, the Flyers would make trades or sign free agents in the offseason as quick fixes. Now, much of the roster is filled with guys the franchise drafted, many of them during the tenure of former general manager Ron Hextall.
Three of the key players are 21-year-old goalie Carter Hart, 22-year-old defenseman Ivan Provorov and 22-year-old winger Travis Konecny, who leads the team in scoring and is enjoying a breakout year.
The Flyers’ goaltending is much improved over last season, and Hart is a big reason why. Veteran goalie Brian Elliott also has been solid.
There are other “youngsters,” too, in the lineup, including defenseman Phil Myers, 22; center Morgan Frost, 20; and winger Joel Farabee, 19. All three began the season with the club’s AHL minor league affiliate but earned promotion because of their stellar play or injuries on the Flyers.
They’re almost certainly here to stay. Frost and Farabee play on the top three lines and Myers leads all NHL rookies in plus-minus.
The team also has had to call up several of its other draft picks from the minors due to injuries or suspensions, such as Nicolas Aube-Kubel and David Kase, so the new-found depth of the organization is being tested.
Alain Vigneault, hired as head coach before the season, has a very good track record, and I can see why.
The challenging, six-game road trip the Flyers are on should tell us more if this squad is the real deal.
