It’s been a while since I’ve written about the Philadelphia Flyers, mostly because I was hesitant to praise them for their play this season for fear it was all a mirage.
But now that we’re more than two-thirds of the way through the NHL schedule, I think it’s safe.
The Flyers are far from assured of a playoff spot in the highly competitive Eastern Conference, but they’re currently in a good spot.
Why are they significantly better than last year, at least to this point?
1) Their new coach, Alain Vigneault, clearly has made a difference. My first choice was Joel Quenneville as a replacement when the front office fired Dave Hakstol, but Quenneville ended up with the Florida Panthers. Vigneault, however, owns an excellent track record. The only thing missing is a Stanley Cup ring. The assistant coaches he brought in have helped. too, especially on the penalty kill.
2) The three veterans acquired in during the offseason — center Kevin Hayes and defensemen Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun — have contributed in a major way.
3) The goaltending, with the tandem of Carter Hart and Brian Elliott, is much better. Obviously, that makes a huge difference.
4) The club is finally benefiting from its deep farm system, with lots of homegrown players on the roster, many of whom are 23 or younger. The Flyers’ second-leading scorer, Travis Konecny, is just 22. This is already his fourth year in the NHL.
5) The improved depth has shown up on the score sheet, too. The team is no goal-scoring juggernaut, but at least Vigneault can usually trot four lines he’s comfortable with. So many times in recent years, the Flyers were a one- or two-line club, overly reliant on Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier. There were too many guys on the third and fourth lines, often journeyman veterans, who barely carried their weight.
Also this season, when guys are missing (Oskar Lindblom, for example, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer), others have stepped up.
So far, the Flyers’ formula is working. My fingers are crossed!
Paula Wolf works in the Opinion section at LNP. Email her at pwolf@lnpnews.com. She also tweets at @PaulaWolfLNP.