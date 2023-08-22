Ice and field hockey are among the most popular variations of the sport of hockey, as many people are familiar with the speed, physicality and precision that comes along with them.

But two Lancaster County brothers, Brody (11) and Jesse (12) Grill aren’t limiting themselves to just those two versions of the sport.

This past July, the Grill brothers, who both attend Wheatland Middle School, traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to compete in State Wars 19 — a roller hockey tournament that’s separated into different divisions based on birth year.

By the end of it, Jesse’s 2010 AAA Team Pennsylvania squad walked away with bronze medals, and Brody secured a tournament MVP award as his 2012 AAA Team Pennsylvania group won a gold medal.

“It’s quite an honor (for them) to be representing Pennsylvania in this capacity,” said Marian Grill, the boys’ mother.

Youth roller hockey players from across the globe travel to play in the State Wars tournaments annually.

The brothers previously competed in Missouri and Michigan for State Wars.

The family’s dedication to hockey has resulted in them traveling frequently.

In a recent six-week span, they traveled to Montreal, New Jersey, Tampa and Indiana for either an ice or roller hockey event.

“It’s a commitment but it’s a lot of fun,” Marian Grill said.

Brody and Jesse both began their passion for hockey on the ice. They got into roller hockey more after hearing about it from their friends and coaches.

“It’s just a whole different experience (than ice), especially with State Wars,” Jesse Grill said. While the two variations of the sport have their differences, the boys said playing roller hockey helps improve their skills on the ice in several ways.

“I think (roller) improves your speed, your stick handling because the pucks are a little bit lighter, and your hockey IQ,” Brody Grill said.

Jesse and Brody are finding success in the sport on a national level, evidenced by their recent play in this year’s State Wars.

“They love playing the game,” their mother said.

Perhaps more importantly, the family has made friends and connections across the nation through hockey.

In the future, the brothers may start to prioritize ice hockey. Brody currently plays for the Little Flyers while Jesse competes for the Lancaster Firebirds.

But roller hockey has given them a unique opportunity to develop their abilities, meet people from around the world and make memories in the process.

Amid all the chaos and traveling that’s come along with playing year-round hockey — whether roller or ice — the Grill brothers have two of their biggest supporters with them every step of the way in their parents.

“There’s nothing better than seeing your kid play their favorite sport,” said their mother.