Elco senior wideout/defensive back Evan Huey is in the program at 5 feet, 7 inches.
He plays much bigger than that.
Huey came up with the big play when Elco needed it most Friday night, as the Raiders went on to defeat Donegal 31-20 in Mount Joy, throwing the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three race into confusion.
With the Indians (5-1 L-L, 5-2 overall) up 20-17 and knocking on the end zone door late in the third quarter, Huey intercepted quarterback Trent Weaver’s pass, intended for Jacob Shoemaker, at the Elco 1-yard line, returning to the 11.
“When I saw him (Shoemaker) come off the ball hard, I knew it was a pass,” Huey said.
“As soon as he broke outside, I jumped (the route).
The Raiders (4-2, 4-3) drove 89 yards, taking nearly four minutes off the clock, with Huey hauling in a 28-yard TD pass from Braden Bohannon in the right, back corner of the end zone for Elco’s first lead of the night.
“Braden and I have a connection,” Huey said, “ever since he was in seventh grade and I was in eighth, in junior high.
“He always hit me in stride on the deep ball and he did it again tonight.”
Then came big play No. 2.
On the ensuing kickoff, Elco’s Reece Shuey drilled an onside kick off a Donegal up man, R.J. Peiffer covering it for Elco at the Raider 48.
“That was a terrific staff decision,” Raiders coach Robert Miller said. “That (call) only runs through the defensive coordinator, John Carley, and our special teams coach Skeeter Thomas.”
A back-breaking seven-minute drive followed with Bohannon — surviving a bobbled snap at the Donegal 2 on third-and-goal — scoring from a yard out on fourth down.
It was one of three fourth downs converted by the Raiders.
“We tell the kids, you can’t wait for momentum,” Miller said. “Sometimes you have to go out and get it.”
Get it they did, as Indians coach Chad Risberg noted.
“They figured it out in the second half,” he said. “And we didn’t respond.
“And that’s my fault. I’ll take the blame for that.”
It seemed to be the Indians’ night as they took over after a partially blocked punt, scoring on Matt Ober’s 3-yard run on their second possession.
They went 73 yards in 10 plays on their next drive, Joe Fox scoring from the 5 to take a 13-0 lead.
Elco got untracked on its next possession, taking seven minutes off the clock and driving to the Indians’ 11 before stalling.
Shuey put them on the board with a 28-yard field goal and the Raiders trailed by 10 at the half, 13-3.
Getting the ball to start the second half, it didn’t take long for Elco to cut that deficit.
“First half we killed ourselves with penalties, dumb mistakes, blocking the wrong guy,” Bohannon said.
“Second half we came out with a different focus.”
On the third play from scrimmage, Bohannon knifed through left guard, scampering 66 yards to the endzone.
“Coach has a good play called, and I picked up some good blocks and was able to go,” he said.
Donegal answered on Garret Blake’s 13-yard run, but Elco responded with a 6-play, 65-yard scoring march, capped by Erik William’s 44-yard TD burst.
Taking over at their own 44 with 5:03 to play in the third quarter, the Indians moved to the Raider 8.
On third down Luke WIlliams dropped Weaver for a 2-yard loss.
On fourth down, Huey stood tall.
After posting 92 yards total offense — all on the ground —in the first half, Elco rushed 30 times for 235 yards in the second.
Bohannon, the leading rusher in Section Three, had 132 of those yards, and finished the night with 185 yards and two scores on 29 rushes. He also completed three passes — two to Evans — for another 51 yards.
Erik Williams crossed the century mark as well with 120 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Blake rushed for a team-high 87 yards on nine touches with Fox (13-62) close behind.
Trouble was, there weren’t enough touches in the second half.
“We only ran 15 plays in the second half,” Risberg said, “which is not very good for us, to say the least.”