Wendell Hower's first reaction was disbelief.
Knowing what he knew about the George W. Kirchner Memorial Award and those who have received it, he wasn't sure he belonged in such a group.
“I just didn't see myself in that category,” he said. “Usually, the people you think of when thinking about (the Kirchner Award) are the people who coached an undefeated football team, or won the Lancaster-Lebanon League or a District Three championship. Most of what I did was not headline stuff. It was work in the trenches.”
He never carried a trophy off the field or cut down basketball nets.
That trench work, though, filtered down to helping high school athletes in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, District Three and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
For becoming a Little All-America honoree in football at Franklin & Marshall College to his 25-35 years as a football and basketball official, to his nearly 43 years as a member of the District Three committee, Hower will be presented with the 69th George W. Kirchner Award at the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Oct. 29 at the Eden Resort and Suites.
Hower, 88, played football and basketball at Lititz High School before attending F&M. He was a defensive guard in football and helped the Diplomats to their first undefeated season when they went 9-0-0 in 1950. F&M outscored its opponents 252-41 that season. He was named Little All-America as a senior.
He was an assistant coach for football and track and field upon beginning his teaching career at Manheim Township High School but soon shifted to officiating football and basketball. At Township, he became assistant principal and served as athletic director for five years.
After Hower became the principal at Township — he served in that role for 29 and a half years — he was also serving the Lancaster-Lebanon League and the District Three committee. He started as District Three's executive secretary and then served as executive director for 21 years. During that time, he was chairman of the football, basketball and tennis committees. After serving as the director, he returned to being secretary and retired from that role last month.
“I've made friends with athletic directors all over the district,” he said. “I've helped new AD's and I've had a great time with that.”
Chryst Awards
Heide Moebius has put together a remarkable athletic career, having started running competitively at age 55. In the 25 years since that birthday, she has piled up age group championships in competitions all over the world. Now 80, she continues to place among the top runners in every competition she enters.
Having competed in approximately 715 races, from the 400 meters through marathons, she has won 620 in her age group.
This year alone, she won the gold medal for her 80-84 age group in the 10K at the Masters World Championship in Torun, Poland.
Also this year, at the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, she won gold in the 1,500, the 800, the 5K and 10K. Her 10K (6.2 miles) time, 1:02.33, broke the age-group meet record by over 10 minutes.
From 1982 to 2018, John Little compiled a dual meet record of 321-164-1 during his 36 seasons as head wrestling coach at Solanco High School.
Under his leadership, the Golden Mules were two-time District Three Team champions, 14-time L-L Section champions and eight-time L-L League Tournament champions. Little coached 44 L-L League individual champions, 18 District Three individual champions, 51 individual PIAA state qualifiers and 29 individual state medalists.
Bob Aspril earned nine varsity letters while at Solanco High School, four in baseball, two in basketball, and three in football. He was a lineman on Solanco’s first football team.
He signed a professional baseball contract with the Cleveland Indians and earned all-star recognition while pitching for a pennant-winning minor league team in Florida. As a baseball coach, Aspril's teams won the New Era Tournament in 1979 and the District American Legion championship in 1980. For several years, he was chairman of the Old Timers' Athletic Association, a precursor of the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame.
Other honors
Steve Kelly will be presented with the Inspirational Athlete of the Year Award, a first for the Lancaster Sports Hall of Fame.
Kelly, a 1981 Manheim Township grad, who played football and wrestled for the Blue Streaks, got a scholarship to play football at the Air Force Academy. While serving in the Air Force, he developed bone cancer. He elected to have surgery instead of having the leg amputated.
After many months of rehabilitation, Kelly was able to compete in triathlons and paracyling. In 2015, Kelly competed in the Union Cycliste Internationale Para-cycling Track World Championships.
Doug Kraft will be honored with the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award. Over the last eight years, Kraft, a Conestoga Valley and Millersville University grad, has helped 27 players reach the goal of playing college basketball by coaching the Cats, an Amateur Athletic Union team. Players like Manheim Township grad Tyler Crespo and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Ryan Smith are two of the players he coached.