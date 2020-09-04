From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. TROPHY GAMES: The truncated, 7-game season means some of the league’s rivalry trophy games won’t be played this fall — at least in the regular season. As luck would have it, two of those rivalry games will be contested as scrimmages, and one of them could — could — be played later in November. Here’s the lowdown on this year’s trophy games:

George Male Trophy: Ephrata vs. Warwick was canceled, but the Mountaineers and the Warriors will square off in a scrimmage on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in Lititz. Ephrata and Warwick have met 90 times in all, and the Warriors own a 46-38-6 lead in the series — including 14 victories in a row — dating back to 1929.

Lampeter Bowl: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley was canceled, but the Buckskins and the Pioneers will clash in a scrimmage on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. in Lampeter. CV and L-S have duked it out 10 times in the Lampeter Bowl — the Bucks repping East, the Pioneers repping West — and L-S owns an 8-2 lead in the trophy series. This rivalry also features two of the longest-tenured coaches in the L-L League; L-S’s John Manion is starting his 23rd season with the Pioneers, while CV’s Gerad Novak is set for his 19th season — in his second stint — with the Bucks.

Cedar Bowl: Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest, the annual season-opener pitting the Cedars against the Falcons, was, well, we’ll go with postponed for now … there’s still a shot this game could be played later in the season. The PIAA is giving teams the option of adding nonleague games through the Nov. 13-14 weekend, so if Lebanon and Cedar Crest fail to make the playoffs, they could — could — add this game as early as the Nov. 6-7 weekend. Stay tuned; the Cedar Bowl could still be on — just a little later than usual. Cedar Crest leads the all-time series 32-15-1. … While we’re on the topic of teams adding games, we’re hearing Elizabethtown and Garden Spot will get together Nov. 6 if neither team makes the playoffs. Ditto for CV and Penn Manor — who were supposed to be Week 1 opponents — possibly getting together if neither team makes the postseason. Methinks we’ll see a lot of games being added that Nov. 6-7 weekend by the time everything is said and done — assuming everyone follows their health and safety plans and remain on the field.

Milk Jug: This game is on, and it’ll be the season opener, when L-S visits Solanco on Sept. 18. The Pioneers lead the traveling-trophy series 7-3. This game was originally slated for Sept. 19, but when the Quarryville Fair was canceled, they bumped this scrap back to a traditional Friday night clash.

Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy: This game is also on; Manheim Township at Hempfield is set for Oct. 16 in Landisville. The Blue Streaks have won six in a row in this trophy series. This game will also feature Hempfield's new skipper, George Eager, coaching against his alma mater.

Brave Bowl: This game will also be played; Octorara at Pequea Valley in their annual backyard scrap is Oct. 16 in Kinzers. Octorara leads the series 7-3. ... In case you missed it: Pequea Valley's season-opener is now Sept. 18 at Pottsville Nativity BVM. The Braves needed a new opponent after Jenkintown had to back out. Our LNP master schedules are here.

Gurski-Linn Trophy: After some schedule swapping, this game is a go; Governor Mifflin at Wilson is Sept. 18, and there’s never any love lost when the Mustangs and the Bulldogs tangle. It will be the 62nd meeting between these foes, and Wilson leads the trophy series 7-1, including a 61-14 victory last year. Mifflin’s lone trophy win was a 21-14 triumph in 2017. … Wilson needed a Sept. 18 game after Martin Luther King in District 12 had its season canceled. Mifflin was supposed to play Cedar Crest that night. Manheim Central was supposed to play Perkiomen Valley, a District 1 program that had its season pushed back, so the Barons were also looking for a game that night. Mifflin-Crest was bagged so the Mustangs could play Wilson, and Central and Cedar Crest, neighboring school districts along the Route 72 North corridor, and former Section 2 foes, will now play Sept. 18 in Lebanon. Get all that?

2. QUOTABLE: Conestoga Valley senior all-star WR-DB Zach Fisher — “All summer, we heard all kinds of different things blowing around: Are we going to have a season? Are we not going to have a season? So when they voted yes, that was awesome. You don’t even want to think about not having a season, because after last spring (when the PIAA canceled athletics) you realize how easily things can be taken away. So I’m really thankful to get a season. It’s my last year, and everyone wants to be able to play this fall. We’re all very grateful about how the vote turned out.”

3. QUOTABLE: Conestoga Valley coach Gerad Novak — “If you would have asked me back in April or May, my thoughts would have been that there was no way we were going to play — and even then we were trying to remain positive with the kids. But the way things were going, I didn’t think there was any way possible that we’d be playing football. So I’m happy we can get the kids back out here and getting everyone in the community something to look forward to after six months of shelter. I’m very thankful that we have this opportunity.”

