Twenty-three Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams will kick off their seasons Friday. All but two of the games will be live-streamed online. Below are those live-stream links. Click on the game to be taken to the live-stream. Each game will begin at 7 p.m. except for Garden Spot at Cocalico, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Penn Manor

Manheim Central at Cedar Crest

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Hempfield at Exeter

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Elco at Ephrata

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Octorara at Schuylkill Valley

La Salle College at Manheim Township

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

Pequea Valley at Pottsville Nativity

